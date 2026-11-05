DJ Moore and Stefon DIggs offer WR 1 upside when they are the focal points of their offense, but can Fantasy managers trust either receiver in their starting lineup this week?

One of these receivers off WR 1 upside thanks to their role in the offense and potential game script, while the other may have a difficult time accumulating Fantasy points.

DJ Moore

Moore has enjoyed a decent Fantasy season up to this point in his first season as a Buffalo Bill, albeit it has been a bit of a roller coaster. Moore is averaging 10.6 PPR points in five games this season. The 10.6 average has come in a multitude of ways for Moore. Moore has three games of at least 12.7 PPR points with a 21.0 PPR points display in the veteran wide receiver's debut with the Bills. On the flip side, Moore's other two games produced 2.7 and -0.1 PPR points.

Incredible catch downfield by DJ Moore!



BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wsfWOHviCL — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Moore has been a boom or bust option so far this season and the trend may continue into week 9. The Bills travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings, who have been one of the top pass defenses this season. The Brian Flores led group allow 20.9 Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, fourth-lowest in the NFL.

The matchup doesn't look favorable for Moore to stack up Fantasy points, but there is an avenue for the Bills receiver to have a productive Fantasy game. The Vikings overwhelmingly lead the league in blitz percentage at 69.8% clip, almost 30% more than second place. The blitz percentage will give Moore plenty of one-on-one matchups, question is can he win them?

Stefon Diggs

Diggs has been a consistent Fantasy option this season, ranking as WR 20 in PPR leagues despite having missed a game and having a bye week. Diggs is the Commanders' targets leader with Terry McLaurin out and should continue to lead the Commanders' passing attack. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Diggs' workload will remain the same with McLaurin out. Whether Diggs' workload change or not, the veteran receiver is still a solid Fantasy options.

#Commanders WR Stefon Diggs 2026 season so far:



24 REC | 214 YDS | 4 TD | 14 1ST DOWNS



Heading into Week 8, he leads the Commanders in catches, targets, touchdowns and receiving first downs, and he's done it in 5 games. Scored with both JD5 and Mariota throwing to him, and in… pic.twitter.com/a6QtmGOgFO — Johnathan (@DCuratedSports) October 31, 2026

Diggs has been the focus of the Commanders' passing attack near the red zone as Diggs leads the Commanders with five touchdowns. Diggs looks to add to his touchdown tally this week a solid pass defense in the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, much like the Vikings, are stingy in giving up any Fantasy points to wide receivers as the NFC West outfit allow 22.4 FPPG to opposing wide receivers, which ranks right behind the Vikings. Despite the tough matchup, Diggs will have plenty of opportunities to accumulate Fantasy points as the projected game scripts puts the Commanders playing from behind, which would lead to increased targets for Diggs.

The Verdict

Diggs is the better option to start in week 9 than Moore. Both receivers have tough matchups, but Diggs has the better opportunity to have a productive Fantasy day. McLaurin's absence and potential game scripts open up the possibilities for Diggs to shine in Fantasy.

Moore has been a boom-or-bust Fantasy option this season and the matchup against the Vikings project as a bust week for the Bills wide receiver.

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