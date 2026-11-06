Week 9 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Malik Washington VS Caleb Douglas

Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas have one of the best outlooks among wide receivers heading into week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The Lions allow 30.5 FPPG to opposing wide receivers, fifth-most in the NFL. The Dolphins will more than likely play in a negative game script, giving Washington and Douglas more targets.

Washington and Douglas have the set up for a strong Fantasy performance, but should Fantasy managers trust either Dolphins receiver in their starting lineup?

Malik Washington

Washington has been the Dolphins' WR 1 this season and has been servicable for Fantasy managers this season. Washington, who leads the Dolphins with 45 targets, has churned out Fantasy points this season with a decent 10.2 PPR points average.

Malik Washington is Developing into a Solid NFL Wide Receiver



It's nice to see Slowik having Washington do actual receiver things cuz he has been quite efficient with real opportunities. He can do the gadget stuff, but he has always been more than that #PhinsUp



Full vid below- pic.twitter.com/RbwQID29jN — Ryder McConville (@RyderM25) November 5, 2026

The third-year receiver has a high-Fantasy floor with a slight possibility of a ceiling game as Washington's season suggests. Washington ranges from three-six receptions and 27-67 receiving yards a game. While Washington hasn't produced a breakout game this season, this week presents the Dolphins receiver the best opportunity to have a ceiling game.

Washington is coming off a season-best 15.0 PPR display with 5 receptions for 40 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season. The Dolphins receiver looks to carry the momentum into this week with the perfect set up.

As previously mentioned the Lions are susceptible to allowing Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and the most likely game script hints at the Dolphins passing the ball. As the Dolphins WR 1, Washington will have plenty of opportunities to stack Fantasy points.

Caleb Douglas

Douglas has the better possibility of ceiling game of the Dolphins duo thanks to the rookie's explosive plays. Douglas is tied-fifth in the NFL with 17.4 yards per reception, highlighting the rookie's ability to make the most out of any receptions.

Caleb Douglas logged a team-high 96.0 air yards in Week 8



Malik Willis ranks 2nd league-wide in % of passes to travel 20+ air yards



Douglas might have a big November loading… pic.twitter.com/0kXmdSfRCW — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) November 4, 2026

While Douglas' ability to have a ceiling game in this matchup against the Lions is tantalizing, Fantasy managers have to consider the possibilty of the lack of targets heading Douglas' way. In two out of four games this season, Douglas saw three targets. In one of those three targets games, Douglas finished with a career-best 21.0 Fantasy points, showing the rookie can make the most out of limited workload.

Despite the boom-or-bust possibility when starting Douglas, the matchup could produce another strong Fantasy display for the rookie. If all falls in line and Douglas can tally a decent amount of targets, the sky is the limit for the rookie's Fantasy ceiling.

The Verdict

The decision to start either Washington or Douglas comes down to a Fantasy manager's wide receiver situation. Washington and Douglas should be able to produce solid Fantasy days thanks to their matchup and potential game script.

For Fantasy managers with strong wide receivers, Washington and Douglas can remain on the bench. For Fantasy managers with a shaky wide receiver group, the duo become must starts at WR/Flex. Both Washington and Douglas are capable of season-best Fantasy games and need to be considered by Fantasy managers with a weaker wide receiver group.

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