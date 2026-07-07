San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent the Fourth of July weekend the same way he has spent most of 2026, posting erratic videos on social media and alienating the few people still willing to help him.

In his latest round of Instagram activity, the 28-year-old appeared to insult Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former Arizona State teammate and supposed best friend, telling him to stop "running behind your momma" and declaring himself a "grown a-- man."

Cool story, bro.

Daniels responded by posting a photo of NBA All-Star Kevin Durant giving two thumbs down. The two appeared to patch things up hours later, but what the heck is going on? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that rival teams across the league view Aiyuk's social media campaign as "nonsensical," and the problem for the 49ers is that nobody seems to want him.

For fantasy football managers still holding Aiyuk on their rosters, cut this guy loose already. ✌️

How did we get here? Brandon Aiyuk drama recap

Aiyuk was a first-round pick (25th overall) out of Arizona State in the 2020 NFL Draft and after a couple of decent seasons, established himself as one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFC West.

He posted 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns in 2022, then followed that with an even bigger 2023 season in which he and quarterback Brock Purdy formed one of the most efficient QB/WR duos in the league, connecting on 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned AP second-team All-Pro and PFF first-team All-Pro honors that year and helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl.

Then it all unraveled. A contentious 2024 contract holdout ended with a four-year, $120 million extension signed just before the regular season, but Aiyuk never looked right on the field.

A sight we're likely to never see again: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talking to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He managed just 25 catches for 374 yards and zero touchdowns through seven games before tearing his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. He started 2025 on the PUP list, never returned and was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team facility entirely.

The 49ers voided $27 million in 2026 guaranteed salary after Aiyuk failed to attend mandatory rehab sessions and meetings, and the team may now seek to recoup between $13.8 million and $18.4 million in previously paid signing bonus money. General manager John Lynch confirmed earlier this year that Aiyuk has likely played his last snap in San Francisco.

Aiyuk's contract carries a ~$25 million option bonus due Sept. 1, so the 49ers will likely cut him just before that deadline.

Aiyuk's fantasy football outlook in 2026

The numbers from Aiyuk's peak tell a compelling story on paper. Without the drama, he'd be a lock for your fantasy consideration. A receiver who averaged 76.5 catches, 1,178.5 yards and 7.5 touchdowns across his two full seasons in 2022 and 2023 would normally be a locked-in WR1 once back on the field from injury. But none of those numbers mean anything in the context of what has transpired over the past two years.

In a YouTube video posted over the weekend, Aiyuk referred to members of San Francisco's management as "weirdos or creepy predators" while continuing to campaign publicly for the Commanders to sign him.

Washington has not publicly expressed interest. The Commanders have neither confirmed nor denied any interest in Aiyuk, but the longer this spectacle plays out, the less likely any reunion with Daniels becomes.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is untouchable for fantasy football managers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Until an NFL team rosters him, places Aiyuk in the starting lineup and he delivers a fantasy-relevant performance, he isn't worth our fantasy concern.

If you are holding Aiyuk in dynasty or keeper leagues, trade him for whatever you can get. A late-round pick, a depth piece, anything with a pulse. His combination of a recovery from a severe knee injury, 20+ months of inactivity, no agent, and a social media presence that is actively scaring off interested teams makes him one of the most untouchable assets in fantasy football.

In redraft, Aiyuk shouldn't even be on your radar. If he ever gets back on the field and proves he can still produce, let another team endure the headache that has become Aiyuk. If you don't have him on your roster, count your blessings.

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