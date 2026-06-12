When the 49ers Could Finally Release Brandon Aiyuk
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One of the most unnecessary storylines in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers retaining Brandon Aiyuk.
This should've been nipped in the bud months ago. Aiyuk should've been cut on the first day of the new league year in March, which is what the 49ers indicated when they voided his guarantees.
However, they had a change of heart. They decided to trade Aiyuk rather than cut him for nothing. That hasn't come close to materializing, and it won't ever.
Now, the 49ers have to deal with Aiyuk taking shots at them via social media. It's all unnecessary and weird, but thankfully, there is a key date by which the 49ers could finally release Aiyuk.
Aiyuk could be released on this day
The first day of September is when this can all finally come to an end between the 49ers and Aiyuk. That is when the 49ers will need to decide how petty they want to be.
$24.9 million is a ton of money for a player the 49ers don't want. I'd imagine they will cut him just before that date to prevent him from getting anything.
However, there is a tricky element here. Aiyuk is currently on the retired/reserve list. If he remains on there when his option bonus is due, then the 49ers probably don't have to decide anything.
They would love for that to be the case. So long as Aiyuk continues to ghost them and only acknowledge them on social media, they'll avoid the bonus.
This is why Aiyuk needs to show up when training camp begins. He should've shown up long before OTAs began if he really wanted to be cut.
The 49ers wouldn't have allowed him to participate. They would've wanted to avoid an extremely awkward situation with Aiyuk being there.
He has leverage in this unnecessarily dramatic situation. All he has to do is act upon it. Instead, he's playing games on social media.
Aiyuk is only making himself look worse by taking to social media to take shots at the 49ers. It does nothing to push him closer to a release.
If anything, he should be posting videos to give his side of the story as to why the relationship with the 49ers went south. No one knows his side. Only the 49ers.
He could gain some sympathy if he went that route. But now, he continues to sink himself further and makes Sept. 1 a date that will be irrelevant to him.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN