Brandon Aiyuk Could Owe the 49ers Up to $18.4 Million

Last week, Brandon Aiyuk posted a video in which he said he doesn't care how much money he has to give up to leave the 49ers and join the Commanders. Turns out, he might not have realized just how much money the 49ers are going to take back from him.

Aiyuk recently taunted the 49ers by posting a video in which he called them stupid for paying him $50 million in 12 months, then voiding the guarantees in his contract for 2027 when he'll be on a new team. Meaning the 49ers can't really do anything to hurt Aiyuk. At least, that's what he thought.

He was wrong. Not only did the 49ers void his guarantees for 2027, they also voided his guarantees for 2026, and will look to recoup up to $18.4 million that they already paid him, according to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

"Brandon Aiyuk gave the 49ers an incredible gift, an incredible out, by not fulfilling the terms of his contract and defaulting on it after he got injured with the torn ACL," Maiocco said.

"By him not showing up to rehab sessions, check-in sessions and everything else, by him not following the terms of his contract, he gave the 49ers the incredible opening to void the remaining guarantees of his contract, and I believe it also gives them the ability to go after a lot of the money that they have already paid him.

"Not only will the 49ers not have to pay him another penny, whereas if he had just shown up, the 49ers would have been on the hook for $27 million for this year, it also enables the 49ers to get a lot of money back. I don't know the exact numbers that they will be able to get back from Aiyuk, but I would put it somewhere between $13.8 million and $18.4 million.

"So, on the $23 million signing bonus, which is basically an advance for future performance, it comes out to $4.6 million per year for those five years. If the 49ers voided his contract a year ago in late July, they could get as much as $18.4 million back. Whatever the case may be, the 49ers are certainly going after that money, and there is no representation right now for Aiyuk, according to him."

Keep in mind, Maiocco said this on Saturday. Up until that day, Aiyuk had been posting multiple childish videos per day on social media. Since Maiocco reported that Aiyuk most likely will have to pay back a ton of money to the 49ers, he hasn't posted any videos online. Instead, he formally filed the paperwork to fire his agent, and posted a written letter to the NFL Players' Association asking for help.

Seems like Aiyuk finally understands the severity of his situation.

Here's the good news for Aiyuk: Now that he officially has fired his agent, other agents are free to contact him and help him take the necessary steps to get released, become a free agent and sign with the Commanders. Which means he most likely will file for reinstatement in the league and show up to the 49ers' facility for a day when training camp starts if he has to.

Here's the bad news for Aiyuk: He's probably on the hook for all those millions. He has been so relentlessly rude to the 49ers that they almost certainly won't cut him any breaks. They feel they paid him a fortune for essentially nothing. So they're going to get even.

If Aiyuk does indeed owe the 49ers roughly $18 million, and if he doesn't have all that cash saved up right now, he will have to pay the 49ers out of his future contracts.

What a price to pay just to join the Commanders.

Clearly, the 49ers want to make an example of Aiyuk so that no player ever will try to do what he has done, which is sign a huge extension, get injured, and then walk away from the team. They think they did nothing wrong, and he changed after getting paid.

But there's more to the story than that. Their narrative is awfully thin. They contributed to the breakdown of this relationship, and they should own that, because they need Aiyuk. When healthy, he's a top -10 wide receiver in his prime who has outstanding chemistry with Brock Purdy. They're attempting to replace Aiyuk with Mike Evans, who will turn 33 in August and is coming off the worst season of his career.

So when the 49ers finally get all the money back from Aiyuk that they can take, they can pat themselves on the back and say that they won. But really, they lost one of their best young players and got nothing in return for him.

That's nothing to be proud of.