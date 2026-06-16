Who Is The Better Fantasy Basketball Prospect? AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Petereson

The 2026 NBA Draft holds immense talent, and that is boldly true at the top of the draft. Two of the main players being debated the most about being the #1 overall pick are AJ Dybantsa out of BYU, who is the favorite by most sportsbooks and the NBA world in general, to go as the top pick, and Darryn Peterson out of Kansas. He seems to believe he could go #1 overall, as it has been reported by NBA Insider, Shams Charania, he is only working out with the Washington Wizards (they hold the #1 overall pick).

Both Dybantsa and Peterson have superstar potential, with different styles of game. Here is a breakdown of who will have a better rookie season in fantasy basketball.

Darryn Peterson

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Peterson’s rookie season at Kansas was one to remember for a multitude of reasons. At times, he looked like the no doubt #1 prospect for the upcoming draft, but the weirdness of games where he tapped his head to come out at halftime to never check back in brought some worry about him as a prospect at the next level.

Despite these concerns, Peterson is still an undeniable top prospect for what he showed when he was on the court. He averaged 20.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.6 APG.

His highest scoring game of the season was against TCU, where he dropped 32 points. His most memorable game to some was against Dybantsa and BYU. He outscored Dybantsa, dropping 18 points on 6-8 shooting in 20 minutes, in a game he left early. Dybantsa dropped 17 points on 6-12 shooting in 34 minutes in what ended up being a game where Kansas won 90-82.

AJ Dybantsa

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Dybantsa lived up to being the #1-ranked recruit in his 2025 high school class. Last season, he averaged the most PPG in college basketball, 25.5, while also averaging 6.8 RPG and 3.7 APG. He had many breakout performances where he looked like the best scorer in the country, including a game against the University of Utah, where he scored 43 points.

The versatile scoring skillset he brings screams of a potential NBA All-Star. He looks like he could be ready to make an impact on day one. And despite his down game against Peterson and Kansas, he has shown the capability to step up in big moments. Against Texas in the March Madness tournament, Dybantsa dropped a game-high 35 points.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who will be the best fantasy player in year one between Dybantsa and Peterson, Dybantsa seems to have a slightly better chance. At #1 and #2 overall between the Wizards and the Utah Jazz, both teams have veteran star-level players who will demand the ball. Dybantsa’s slightly better playmaking, rebounding, and interior scoring game give him a better chance to play above the level, fantasy-wise, of Petson in his rookie season alongside the two teams' group of players. Down the road in their careers, Peterson could definitely be the better player in fantasy, but as of now, Dybantsa is the safer rookie to go after in fantasy drafts for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

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