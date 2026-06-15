Darryn Peterson Makes His Case for Wizards' Attention

For weeks, it's seemed like AJ Dybantsa has remained the favorite to clinch the Washington Wizards' attention as the presumed No. 1 overall pick in this month's NBA Draft.

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but he's been masterful in catapulting his impressive one-and-done season of scoring at BYU into a convincing case to lead off the prospect class, advertising his character as a potential franchise pillar with the same smooth confidence that aided him to 25.5 nightly points as a college freshman. Even if the Wizards intend to remain secretive about whatever they've got planned next, Dybantsa's been tough to refute as the draft's likely frontrunner.

He's dominated the pre-draft media cycle with little competition from his fellow leading draft candidates, but at long last, one of his rivals finally appears to be making a play of his own. Upon formally visiting the Wizards, Darryn Peterson has reportedly shut down any more appointments, making it clear that he, too, intends on going first overall.

Developments ahead of the June 23-24 NBA draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa has conducted formal visits with both the Washington Wizards (No. 1) and Utah Jazz (No. 2) while Kansas' Darryn Peterson only visited the Wizards and does not plan to grant anyone else a meeting, sources tell me… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

This is a bold play on Peterson's part. For reference, even the more generally-popular Dybantsa checked in with multiple squads, including the second pick-holding Utah Jazz, an institution the former Cougar is plenty familiar with.

Forcing Washington's hand is more difficult than it would have been in the past given their wide range of promising recent draftees and enticing veterans. Finally, after years of collecting league-leading loss totals at the NBA's gutter, it's the lowly Wizards who hold the leverage as the next obvious destination waiting for a game-bending frontman, so there's really only so much that Peterson or Dybantsa can do outside of pleading their own cases.

Still, one truth is clear: the race is on to clinch that first pick, and D.C. is looking as openly desirable as it has in a very long time.

Peterson's Late Push

Unlike the charismatic Dybantsa, who's been openly discussing his excitement to contribute to Washington-area hoops like the Wizards' decision is already a foregone conclusion, the quieter Peterson has spent much of June away from the limelight, presumably working behind closed doors and planning his own road map to draft night dominance.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That's not to say that he hadn't made his intentions clear up until this point. The former Kansas Jayhawk looked pretty alluring himself in college, getting off any perimeter shots he wanted while relentless hunting prey on defense and generally making the NCAA game look easy.

He buzzed through numerous big-named opponents as a freshman, including Dybantsa himself in a memorably one-sided showdown, and used interview opportunities at the Draft Combine to promote his flexibility, good health and top-pick upside.

These assertions are nothing new for Peterson, who's leaned into basketball-related Michael Myers comparisons thanks to his relentless scoring nature, willingness to take out competition and understated tendencies. He may not be as gregarious a podcast guest as Dybantsa, but he's clearly willing to bet on himself in cancelling all non-Wizards workouts.

Again, the team continues holding all of the cards with a little over a week to go until they're on the clock, but Peterson's pitch remains an interesting one. He's less of a project than Dybantsa as a superior shooter and defender, and certainly fits the squad's desperate need for a leading scorer to headline the young corps. And unlike Cameron Boozer, who'd likely be stuck handcuffed behind Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr in Washington's theoretical front court, the Wizards two-guard slot is theoretically wide open.

Players like Sarr and Ace Bailey have made plays to force their ways to Washington in the past to mixed results, but 2026's scenario is unlike anything locals have seen. The two top perimeter threats in this draft class are each initiating their own all-out blitzes to join No. 1 picks past, leaving in-the-dark Washington fans and novice evaluators with even more to consider than ever before.

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