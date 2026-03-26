Elijah Moore Added to Philadelphia Eagles to Boost Depth

Elijah Moore did not have the best 2025 season for the Buffalo Bills. The Philadelphia Eagles did see something and signed him to a one year deal on Tuesday. Right now, Philadelphia's top two receivers are still A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jahan Dotson, the No. 3 receiver last year, left via free agency.

Philadelphia also signed Hollywood Brown which represents another high potential, low-risk type of move.

Possible Fantasy Football Upward Mobility For Elijah Moore

Some believe that the Philadelphia Eagles are not done. After all, if an A.J. Brown should happen. Smith, Hollywood Brown, and Moore would be the main three receiver targets. The Eagles would likely sign another depth pass-catcher. Jalen Hurts had a mixed bag season in 2025. Sure, he set a career high in yards and touchdowns (3,224 and 25). However, there are buts.

It is little or no secret that Hurts and A.J. Brown had a weird disconnect that has been festering for a long time. The offense and its play calling did as well. His AV (approximate value) for fantasy was 13 - his lowest as a starter.

Moore may be on his fourth team (technically fifth) but he has not been in a situation to truly succeed. With Philadelphia, there is at least a path for him to be able to play more. He showed flashes with Cleveland and the New York Jets. Moore's first year with the Browns showed a double digit ADOT and over 100 targets.

The Eagles added another short, speedy receiver on a one-year deal in Elijah Moore, who was originally drafted by Joe Douglas with the Jets. https://t.co/WjHsvlsnsF — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) March 25, 2026

There is no guarantee that A.J. Brown will ultimately get traded. Rumors have persisted but nothing has happened. Again, Moore will have a better chance to compete for a bigger role. The Brown and Moore reunited tour is far less relevant here.

About That Practice Squad Stint

It has to be addressed. Buffalo did release Moore and he signed with the Denver Broncos last December to have a chance to play. However, the Broncos never had that injury to get him off the practice squad.

This is again a one year deal at $5 million. Moore has the ability to spread offenses but his route running must improve. It clearly suffered with Buffalo. That seemed to carry over to Denver.

Moore must show something in training camp with Philadelphia. Again, the pieces are there (see Cleveland) but consistency and growth are vital. It sounds crazy but the 25 year old may be on his last best chance here. Moore needs to push and be pushed even harder.

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