Eagles Struck Gold With One-Year Elijah Moore Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver room is really coming together right now.

The Eagles' top three receivers in 2025 were AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Brown had 1,003 yards, Smith had 1,003 yards and Dotson had 262 yards. They were the top three wide receivers for the Eagles in 2025 with Darius Cooper at No. 4. While Brown has been in trade rumors all offseason, he remains a member of the franchise.

Philadelphia still has Brown and Smith as the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers with the team. Dotson left in free agency and the Eagles have been rebuilding the room since. First, the Eagles signed veteran playmaker Hollywood Brown. On Tuesday, the Eagles continued the receiver room rebuild by going out and signing former second-round pick Elijah Moore, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Another great move by Philadelphia

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) rushes the ball after a reception against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"The Eagles aren't done adding, signing WR Elijah Moore to a 1-year deal, source said," Rapoport wrote. "Still just 25 years old, Moore lands on his fourth team and is just a season removed from 100 targets with the Browns."

If the 2026 season were to begin tomorrow, the Eagles would have an improved receiver room over the 2025 season. Brown and Smith are still in town. Hollywood Brown has six seasons with at least 570 yards under his belt. Moore has four seasons with at least 445 yards under his belt. When it comes to Moore specifically, the upside is there. He's just 25 years old and was a second-round pick in 2021. He spent his first two seasons with the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022 and had 538 yards and 446 yards. His 538 yards in 2021 came in just 11 games. Then, he joined the Cleveland Browns and had 640 yards in 2023 and 538 yards in 2024.

Moore played nine games with the Buffalo Bills in 2025 and had 112 yards on nine catches. This is a guy with plenty of talent, but he hasn't been in great situations for a receiver in his career so far. The Jets' quarterback situation was all sorts of a mess in 2021 and 2022, including with Zach Wilson. The same can be said about Moore's time in Cleveland. Buffalo has Josh Allen, who is great, but Moore only played nine games in 2025.

While Moore is the Eagles' No. 4 receiver right now, he has big upside and could be more than that, if the Eagles need. For example, if the Eagles were to trade AJ Brown away, the receiver room would arguably be just fine. Smith would be the No. 1, Hollywood Brown is a perfectly capable No. 2, and Moore would be a No. 3 receiver with upside to be more. This is the type of move that helps the Eagles right now, and has the team covered just in case a trade is on the way.