Xavier Worthy Super Bowl LIX Projections
Who is the top projected wide receiver in the Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs upped the usage of Worthy in their passing attack since Week 10 by getting him more chances closer to the line of scrimmage. He caught only 20 of his 43 targets over his first nine games, leading to 246 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine rushes for 37 yards and two more scores.
Coming into Week 11, Tampa and Denver held Worthy to one catch for 11 yards while losing 10 yards on his two carries. He gained 697 combined yards with five touchdowns and 50 catches over his next nine starts (excluding his one snap game in Week 18), which came to 15.52 fantasy points per game or 7.1 touches per week (5.6 catches for 77.4 yards and a 55.5% chances of scoring). Worthy has been on the field for 80% or more of the Chiefs’ plays in his last six complete games.
Here's his projections for the Super Bowl:
- Five catches for 62 yards with a 75% chance of scoring
· Two rushes for 14 yards
· 18.55 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Wide receivers had 196 catches for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns on 329 targets against the Eagles in the regular season. They caught 59.6% of their chances, gaining 11.2 yards per catch. Four offenses gained more than 200 yards from their wide receivers (GB – 11/201/2, TB – 20/240/2, LAR – 23/233/2, and WAS – 17/214/5).
Slot CB Cooper DeJean hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season. He wants to keep his assignment in front of him, limiting their yards per catch, but gives up a high catch rate. CB Darius Slay is the Eagles’ top cornerback. Most of his coverage will come deeper downfield. Kansas City must attach S C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the passing game in the red zone, a point hint of a Chiefs touchdown by a tight end.
How many wide receivers gained over 75 yards against the Eagles in 2024?
· Jayden Reed (4/138/1)
· Darnell Mooney (3/88/1)
· Chris Olave (6/86/1)
· Mike Evans (8/94/1)
· Puka Nacua (9/117)
· Adam Thielen (9/102)
· Puca Nacua (6/97/1)
How many wideouts had more than five catches?
· Drake London (6/86/1)
· Chris Godwin (6/69)
· Wan’Dale Robinson (6/23)
· Ja’Marr Chase (9/54/1)
· CeeDee Lamb (6/21)
· Cooper Kupp (8/60/1)
· Wan’Dale Robinson (10/43)
Who were the top wide receivers to post below-par games?
· Jerry Jeudy (1/35) ~ *Deshaun Watson behind center
· Malik Nabers (4/41)
· Brian Thomas (2/22)
· CeeDee Lamb (6/21)
· Terry McLaurin (1/10)
· Jayden Reed (4/46)
What were the other top games by wideouts with a touchdown?
· Jamison Crowder (2/15/2)
· Olamide Zaccheaus (5/70/2)
· Jalen Tolbert (3/30/1)
· Malik Nabers (5/64/1)
· Terry McLaurin (3/51/1)
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Super Bowl LIX: DeVonta Smith DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX: Patrick Mahomes DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets