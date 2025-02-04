Super Bowl LIX: DeVonta Smith DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
The stage is set for an epic Super Bowl showdown as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet once again, this time in New Orleans on February 9. With Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley leading the charge, the Eagles are hungry for redemption, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aim to secure an unprecedented three-peat. One key factor? Philadelphia’s explosive receiving corps, featuring DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, is poised to test Kansas City’s secondary.
Fantasy Sports on SI is here to help you with everything you need to know ahead of setting your DFS lineups or investing in player proposition markets for Super Bowl LIX!
All odds and prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
DeVonta Smith Prop Bets
- Receiving Yards: Over 50.5 (-112)
- Receptions: Over 4.5 (-107)
- Longest Reception: Over 20.5 (-115)
- First TD Scorer: +1700
- Anytime TD Scorer: +245
- 2+ TDs: +2200
DeVonta Smith Best Prop Bet
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+245)
Smith hasn’t found the end zone since Week 17, but that could change against a Chiefs defense vulnerable to wide receivers. Kansas City’s elite run defense (2nd in the NFL) could force Jalen Hurts to air it out, making Smith a prime target. Cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Chamarri Conner have been exploited in the postseason, allowing a 118+ passer rating in coverage. Smith’s red zone role and big-play ability make his +245 Anytime TD prop a strong value. I would also consider parlaying that with the over on his receiving yardage market given his history of success against this same Chiefs secondary.
DeVonta Smith DFS Analysis
($11,100 Captain | $7,400 FLEX)
Smith offers strong FLEX appeal, though A.J. Brown ($9,600) may be the better Captain pick. Kansas City ranked 16th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, meaning both Eagles pass-catchers could thrive if Hurts is forced into a pass-heavy game script. If Saquon Barkley struggles against the Chiefs’ front, expect Smith to see increased volume. Given that I’m very high on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing attack heading into Super Bowl Sunday, I like the idea of stacking Hurts with Smith and hoping for that homerun connection on a deep ball.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX: Xavier Worthy DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets