12-Team Dynasty Rookie First-Round Mock Draft: Carnell Tate Is The First Wide Receiver Off The Board

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. Following the draft, dynasty fantasy football owners will start participating in their dynasty rookie drafts. This is our first round dynasty rookie mock draft in single quarterback leagues.

1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love is the unquestioned top rookie pick in any format. He is by far the best running back in this class. The lack of another high-end option at the position drives up his value even more.

1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is our top wide receiver prospect in this class. He is in a tier with Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson, and you could see those three shuffled in whatever order they happen to fall in your draft based on how the owners feel about each receiver.

1.3 WR Makai Lemon, USC

We have Lemon as the WR2 in this draft class. Just like with Tate, he could land anywhere from pick two to pick four.

1.4 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is our third-ranked wide receiver in this top tier of rookie wide receivers. While he is our lowest-ranked of the three top stars, he could also have the most upside of the group.

1.5 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Sadiq is a special athlete and brings back shades of the prospect that Kyle Pitts once was heading into his draft. There is a chance that Sadiq jumps one of those top three receivers in your draft or falls behind one of the second-tier wideouts, but this should be the sweet spot to get him.

1.6 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion is our top receiver in the second tier of wideouts. Usually, that tier consists of Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr, but we have a different view on that.

1.7 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price ran in the same backfield as Love and ultimately ends up being the second rookie running back off the board in this mock draft.

1.8 WR Chris Bell, Louisville

This is the wildcard in this mock draft. Generally, you won't see Bell in this conversation. We believe he is a superstar in the making, and if he didn't suffer a knee injury late in the season, he would be pushing his way into that top tier of rookie wideouts.

1.9 WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

Here we have Cooper Jr. He has a ton of upside, but also has his flaws. Over the course of the offseason, he has worked his way into the first-round conversation both in dynasty drafts and the NFL Draft.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1.10 RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman is our third and final running back in this mock draft. He will be the second or third running back off the board, and we can see the argument for both sides.

1.11 WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston is not a prospect that we are high on, but we do expect him to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. That will open up enough opportunity for him to make him deserving of landing in the first round of this mock.

1.12 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is the only quarterback in this draft with any real projected dynasty potential. Despite limited upside and a likely terrible landing spot with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is still worth drafting in the first round of your rookie drafts.

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