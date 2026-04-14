12-Team Dynasty Rookie First-Round Mock Draft: Carnell Tate Is The First Wide Receiver Off The Board
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. Following the draft, dynasty fantasy football owners will start participating in their dynasty rookie drafts. This is our first round dynasty rookie mock draft in single quarterback leagues.
1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Love is the unquestioned top rookie pick in any format. He is by far the best running back in this class. The lack of another high-end option at the position drives up his value even more.
1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Tate is our top wide receiver prospect in this class. He is in a tier with Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson, and you could see those three shuffled in whatever order they happen to fall in your draft based on how the owners feel about each receiver.
1.3 WR Makai Lemon, USC
We have Lemon as the WR2 in this draft class. Just like with Tate, he could land anywhere from pick two to pick four.
1.4 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Tyson is our third-ranked wide receiver in this top tier of rookie wide receivers. While he is our lowest-ranked of the three top stars, he could also have the most upside of the group.
1.5 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Sadiq is a special athlete and brings back shades of the prospect that Kyle Pitts once was heading into his draft. There is a chance that Sadiq jumps one of those top three receivers in your draft or falls behind one of the second-tier wideouts, but this should be the sweet spot to get him.
1.6 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Concepcion is our top receiver in the second tier of wideouts. Usually, that tier consists of Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr, but we have a different view on that.
1.7 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Price ran in the same backfield as Love and ultimately ends up being the second rookie running back off the board in this mock draft.
1.8 WR Chris Bell, Louisville
This is the wildcard in this mock draft. Generally, you won't see Bell in this conversation. We believe he is a superstar in the making, and if he didn't suffer a knee injury late in the season, he would be pushing his way into that top tier of rookie wideouts.
1.9 WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana
Here we have Cooper Jr. He has a ton of upside, but also has his flaws. Over the course of the offseason, he has worked his way into the first-round conversation both in dynasty drafts and the NFL Draft.
1.10 RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
Coleman is our third and final running back in this mock draft. He will be the second or third running back off the board, and we can see the argument for both sides.
1.11 WR Denzel Boston, Washington
Boston is not a prospect that we are high on, but we do expect him to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. That will open up enough opportunity for him to make him deserving of landing in the first round of this mock.
1.12 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Mendoza is the only quarterback in this draft with any real projected dynasty potential. Despite limited upside and a likely terrible landing spot with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is still worth drafting in the first round of your rookie drafts.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21