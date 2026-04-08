NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Grades: Will Jeremiyah Love Be Splitting A Backfield With Another Young Star?

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23. Recently, Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI put out his most recent mock draft. We are going to grade the landing spots of all the top offensive weapons drafted in the first round from a fantasy perspective.

1.1 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

This is the only pick that seems more like a foregone conclusion than a prediction. Of course, landing in Las Vegas on a bad franchise with subpar weapons isn't ideal, but it's what comes with being a first overall pick. We like Mendoza as a dynasty asset, but don't have high hopes for him as a rookie.

1.5 RB Jeremiyah Love, New York Giants

This is something fantasy owners don't want to see. We already have an exciting young running back in New York with Cam Skattebo. Adding Love to the backfield wouldn't be anywhere close to an ideal landing spot for Love, and it would be disastrous for Skattebo.

1.9 WR Carnell Tate, Kansas City Chiefs

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate in Kansas City would be interesting, but all of a sudden, there would be a lot of mouths to feed in Kansas City with a quarterback coming off an ACL injury. They just paid up for Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice avoided another suspension, and Xavier Worthy is still a big part of the offense. That's all without even mentioning their Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce. The cream will always eventually rise to the top, but this could slow down the start of Tate's career.

1.13 WR Makai Lemon, Los Angeles Rams

Lemon is the perfect fit, and it gets even better every time Puka Nacua does something ridiculous to get himself back in the news. With Davante Adams being both 33 years old and being discussed in trade talks. This offense has proven they can sustain two high-end fantasy wide receivers, and Lemon is a great fit opposite Nacua.

1.14 WR Jordyn Tyson, Baltimore Ravens

Tyson is another great fit and something this Ravens offense desperately needs. Lamar Jackson has needed a big outside wideout who can win contested catches for years. He is a great complement for Zay Flowers, who is a good receiver, but also a very different receiver from Tyson.

1.16 WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

If you want to kill a wide receiver's fantasy value, send them the Jets. There is nothing good about this. They lack a competent quarterback, have a lame duck coaching staff, and Garrett Wilson is already locked in as the WR1. This offense can't even sustain one fantasy wideout, let alone two.

1.19 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Carolina Panthers

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq is going to be a star no matter where he lands. He's a special prospect. However, it would be bad news for Ja'Tavion Sanders, who is a talented young tight end in his own right, who we'd like to see have a breakout of his own.

1.21 WR KC Concepcion, Pittsburgh Steelers

Concepcion would be a good fit in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers; nevertheless, we'd worry about his volume. This is a running back-heavy offense that, over the past two offseasons, has already added DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

1.24 WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland could be an ideal landing spot for Boston. We aren't particularly high on him as a prospect, but this is somewhere he could go and step in as the WR1.

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