2025 Fantasy Football All-Sleeper Team Featuring Drake Maye & Michael Wilson

It was a crazy fantasy football season in 2025. There were a ton of players who came out of nowhere to explode onto the fantasy scene, and a lot of other players who shockingly failed to produce. However, today we are going to focus on the positives. This is the 2025 fantasy football all-sleepers team.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye was someone whom I drafted to be my backup quarterback in almost all my fantasy leagues, and he paid off in a major way. He ended up casting stars like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts to the bench. Not only did he finish as the fantasy QB2 overall this season, but he will also be playing for a Super Bowl Championship on Sunday and could also be named the 2025 NFL MVP on Thursday night.

RB1 Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

To qualify as a sleeper at running back, it couldn't be any team's projected starting running back, which is why there aren't names like Travis Etienne Jr or Javonte Williams here. Gainwell far exceeded expectations in Pittsburgh and finished as the RB16 overall in 2025, one spot ahead of the Steelers' starter Jaylen Warren. He was incredible when he had the backfield to himself and still excellent when he was splitting the backfield with Warren.

RB2 Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

Dowdle had one of the most incredible fantasy runs we've ever seen around midseason. In Week 6, he posted 32.4 fantasy points, followed by an even better week in Week 7 with 33.9 fantasy points. He would struggle in Week 8 before bouncing back with 28.1 fantasy points in Week 9. After that, he sustained success moving forward, even topping 15 fantasy points in the next two games, but nothing quite to that level.

WR1 Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This was a strange situation. The Cardinals refused to use Wilson when Marvin Harrison Jr was on the field, but when Harrison was on the sidelines, Wilson was an elite WR1 with ridiculous usage. Ultimately, he finished as the fantasy WR10 overall, powered by an incredible late-season run leading up to and through the fantasy football playoffs.

WR2 Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Robinson quietly had a great fantasy year on a Giants offense decimated by injuries this season. Despite missing a game, he still finished as the fantasy WR14 overall this season. He was everything you want out of a sleeper pick, giving you consistent production with a handful of big spike games.

TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

The impressive rookie was a popular sleeper pick heading into the season and almost immediately became a must-add waiver wire pickup in most leagues after a big Week 1. He overcame terrible quarterback play to establish himself as a star rookie with a bright future. Fannin finished the season as the fantasy TE6 overall.

