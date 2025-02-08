Historical Analysis on Super Bowl Squares
After many clicks on previous Super Bowl games to get the scoring data, I put together percentage wins for all scoring combinations for the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and final score. Hopefully, none of my six dogs didn’t step my mouse to create an unforced error in this tedious project.
I’ve chased around Super Bowl squares or boxes for many decades, and it’s hard to believe this is the 59th Super Bowl. My best win ($5,000 on a $100 investment) came when I won the final score in 1993. A couple of years later, I picked up two quarters at the same restaurant (Michell’s Steak House) for another $1,500. Over the past 20 years, the square game has been a losing battle. At $200 a pop, I’ve given away my profits every year. Having some side action on the Super Bowl always adds some extra drama for NFL fans whose home teams never seem to make it to the big dance.
Once the numbers are drawn for the game, everyone is at the mercy of the players on the field and coaching decisions within the game. Here’s a look at the scoring history of the first quarter over 58 Super Bowls:
- In the first quarter, only 17 combinations of squares have won.
· Anyone with a one, two, or five for the away team has yet to earn a win.
· There is only one win for four and eight columns (road team), both tied to a zero by the home time.
· If you draw a one, two, five, six, eight, or nine for the home team, your number has been drawing dead over the previous 58 Super Bowls in the first quarter.
· A zero on the home team line has the highest win rate (53.4%), followed by three (20.7%) and seven (17.2%)
· The same combination of numbers is the best for the away team: zero (37.9%), seven (24.1%), and three (24.1%).
· Top combo: 0/0 – 24.1%
The following chart will show the winners and percentages for the second quarter.
· The zero/zero edge is lost in the second quarter: only two wins in 58 chances.
· The top combo in the second leg of the Super Bowl is home (0) and road (3). Their win rate is 8.6%.
· Sixty-five squares don’t have a win in the second quarter,
· The best row or column is zero for the home team (34.5%). Three was the best column (24.1%), followed by zero (22.4%).
As the game moves to the third quarter, sixty combinations of numbers haven’t cashed a ticket in 58 Super Bowls. Here’s a look at their table:
· The seven for the home team has been the most profitable in the third quarter (27.6% - 7/0 has won four times).
· Of the remaining 39 winners, three home/seven away has three wins. No other combo has more than two victories.
· A zero for the away team was won 22.4% of the time in the third quarter.
In the history of the Super Bowl, there have been two overtime games. Some Super Bowl pools use the fourth quarter as their payout rather than the final score. For my exercise, I used the data from the final score. Here’s the final score winners:
· For the giddy zero/zero drawers, that square has never won the final score.
· The best home team number has been the one (17.2% win rate).
· A seven for the away team has won 20.7% of the time.
· Only two combinations of numbers have won twice (home – 0/away – 7 and home – 4/away – 7).
· Fifty-seven squares have yet to make a trip to victory lane for the final score.
