2025 Fantasy Football: Brock Purdy And 3 More Overrated Quarterbacks
There are a lot of players who end up overrated in fantasy football for one reason or another. Sometimes their name outweighs their production or maybe there is a change in the offense around them. Age and injury could also be a factor. Nevertheless, they are ranked and drafted ahead of where they are going. One of the most important positions to avoid drafting an overrated player is at quarterback. These are the overrated quarterbacks you should avoid this fantasy football season.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, bar none. Every general manager in the league would trade half of their roster to get him. However, that doesn't always translate to fantasy production. A lot has changed since he was the top fantasy quarterback in the game, with the two most glaring differences being that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense went from the worst in the league to one of the best, and the weapons group.
Entering 2025, Mahomes is already expected to be at a deficit as far as his weapons go because his top wide receiver Rashee Rice is fully expected to face a suspension in the coming weeks, days, or even hours. Combine that with an already declining Travis Kelce being another year older and turning 36 in October, and it's reasonable to believe that the pass-catchers in Kansas City could hold back the quarterback's production.
Currently, Mahomes is the QB6 in both ECR and ADP, which is too high for us in the fifth round. We are passing on Mahomes this season because his name value far outweighs his actual fantasy production and has for years now.
Justin Fields, New York Jets
People get too cute with the Fields nonsense. In theory, his rushing ability does give him the outside chance to outperform his QB11 ranking. With that said, too many fantasy owners are looking at Fields through rose colored glasses. The issue with that is when you look at something with rose colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags. Fields has been continuously benched, injured, and terrible throughout his career.
It's great when he's rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns, but what about all those games he rushed for 17 yards with 115 passing yards, an interception, and two fumbles? The most games he's ever managed to play in a season is 15. If you draft Fields, you have to draft him as your QB1 this season. You'll be getting an injury-prone, bad passer who, when he actually manages to stay healthy, usually ends up getting benched due to poor performance.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy is currently being drafted as the QB10 according to his ADP. We saw him decline last year when his weapons struggled to stay on the field, and this season he's already without Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings. Aiyuk is almost certainly going to miss at least the first four games of the season, and Pearsall could be out Week 1, while Jennings is in a contract dispute. This isn't the end of the world, but it certainly isn't good either.
Can Purdy reach his QB10 value? Sure. However, even if he does, it's close to his ceiling. You are better off drafting a QB with some upside a bit later than settling for a floor guy with an already beat-up group of pass-catchers.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert has snuck his way back into the fringe QB1 conversation with a current ECR that has him as the QB13. What are we doing here? Sure, Herbert might be the most impressive quarterback in the league if he were at the combine, but we've seen this play out over and over. He is on a team that is going to be among the most run-heavy in the league, and after Ladd McConkey, his top weapons are now rookie Tre Harris and 33-year-old Keenan Allen, who is coming off the worst fantasy season of his career on a per-game basis.
That's without even getting into how he always seems to flame out just in time for the fantasy football playoffs. If you aren't in a Superflex league, he shouldn't be relevant. There is no reason to even be considering Herbert as a potential QB1.