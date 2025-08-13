2025 Fantasy Football: Cowboys' Jack Sanborn And 3 More IDP Sleepers
Most fantasy owners just draft a team defense and call it a day. Maybe even stream a team each week, but not us. IDP fantasy players take things to a whole other level, and we draft our defensive players just like our offensive players. In deep IDP leagues, we are always looking for hidden gems. These are some of the top IDP sleepers of 2025.
LB Jack Sanborn, Dallas Cowboys
Sanborn has a chance to be an every-down linebacker and wear the green dot for the Cowboys this season. The team has moved on from Eric Kendricks, and DeMarvion Overshown is expected to be out until at least Thanksgiving, leaving Sanborn and Kenneth Murray as the top inside linebackers. However, Sanborn is the one wearing the green dot at training camp, and he comes from the Chicago Bears, so he has experience in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus's system. We have seen him put up big tackle numbers in the past when given an opportunity, and he could be a steal this season.
LB Christian Rozeboom, Carolina Panthers
Rozeboom played well for the Los Angeles Rams last season, but was viewed as more of a rotational piece when he came to Carolina. Then the team suddenly cut Josey Jewell, and Rozeboom is looking like an every-down player and is wearing the green dot at training camp. This turn of events skyrockets his upside and makes him a potentially key sleeper in IDP leagues this season.
DB Will Harris, Washington Commanders
Harris is projected to take over the box-safety role for the Commanders this season. Which means he will likely step up and play in the box between 40-50% of the time. This role has always produced strong fantasy production in Dan Quinn's defensive system. A big, physical, and experienced safety like Harris should thrive in this role. While he likely won't be making a ton of splash plays, the tackling numbers should be solid across the board.
DL Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
Robinson flashed immense talent last season after the Dolphins drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Ultimately, he finished with just six sacks, but his film shows a pass rusher who is going to be very successful in the league. This year, he will have Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips back to draw attention away from the offensive line. If he continues to develop, this is a situation he can thrive in. Don't be shocked if he tallied double-digit sacks in his second pro season.