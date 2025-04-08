2025 Fantasy Football: Is Patrick Mahomes Still An Elite Quarterback?

Patrick Mahomes is 19-15 (55.9%) all-time when trailing by 10+ points in a game 🔥



For perspective the next best are:

• Joe Montana: 15-23 (39.5%)

• Tom Brady: 36-61 (37.1%)

• Peyton Manning: 27-59 (31.4%)

• Aaron Rodgers: 17-51 (25%)



