2025 Fantasy Football: Is Patrick Mahomes Still An Elite Quarterback?
Heading into 2024, Patrick Mahomes was drafted among the top three players at the quarterback position in high-stakes drafts in the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC). However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP delivered disappointing production, only posting 20-plus fantasy points in four of 16 regular season games.
Successful fantasy football managers are able to avoid overrated quarterbacks in fantasy football by properly identifying when draft demand does not align with projected production.
Despite leading Kansas City to an NFL-best 15-2 record (tied with the Lions), the six-time Pro Bowler only helped the Chiefs post the sixth-most points (385) in the AFC.
The two-time NFL MVP posted career-lows in passing yards (3,928) and touchdowns (26).
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes failed to return a solid ROI last season, finishing as the overall QB11, averaging 18.3 fantasy football points per game.
A perennial top-tier target among fantasy football enthusiasts, the veteran signal-caller has disappointed, finishing outside the top 10 at the position in each of the last two seasons (2023: QB13, 2024: QB11).
PATRICK MAHOMES 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Entering his ninth season in the NFL, the hope is Mahomes will have a full season of Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown at his disposal. Owning an ADP of QB5 in early drafts at the FFWC results in bad value if Rice is suspended by the league next season for any length of time for off-the-field conduct.
There is no denying that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the sport, especially in clutch situations, but he is no longer a sure-fire top-tier fantasy football quarterback and managers need to adjust how they forecast his value.
According to his overall ADP range in the late 40’s, Mahomes ranks as a QB1 who is being drafted too high based on his recent production over the last several seasons. With an aging Kelce, Mahomes projects as a back-end QB1 in both Dynasty Football and redraft leagues in 2025.
More Fantasy Football News:
Trey McBride Solidifies Elite Fantasy Football Status After Record-Breaking Extension
Fantasy Football: Three Breakout Quarterbacks Heading Into 2025 Drafts