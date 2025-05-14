2025 Fantasy Football: Least Favorable Defenses For Wide Receivers
Injuries are around every corner, making it even more challenging to predict a player's future value in December, when fantasy football championships are decided. Here's a look at the top eight wide receiver defenses in 2024, ranked by fantasy points allowed in PPR formats (this data doesn’t include any rushing or passing stats:
Often, a high-ranking defense in catches and yards allowed is helped by facing fewer targets due to game score or a more proficient running offense.
The Bears (13.96) and Rams (13.47) ranked 31st and 28th in yards allowed per catch to wideouts. Their defensive success was helped by the fewest catches (172 and 176) and a low completion rate (60.6 and 57.9). Their cornerbacks tried to keep wide receivers in front of them, but when they failed, it resulted in big plays.
Here's a look at the bulk of each team’s schedule – six division games, plus one other AFC division and one NFC division:
AFC East: AFC North/NFC South
AFC North: AFC East/NFC North
AFC South: AFC West/NFC West
AFC West: AFC South/NFC East
NFC East: AFC West/NFC North
NFC North: AFC North/NFC East
NFC South: AFC East/NFC West
NFC West: AFC South/NFC South
Based on this structure, the NFC South may have the most challenging wide receiver schedule in its two AFC/NFC division matchups.
32) New Orleans Saints (Chris Olave)
In 2025, the Saints’ wide receivers finished last in overall production (135/1,833/12 on 238 targets). They face NYJ (2), MIA (4), NE (14), BUF (19), LAR (5), SF (11), ARI (12), SEA (22), TEN (3), NYG (21), and JAC (29).
Their division games look favorable, but a downgrade at quarterback invites repeated struggles by their wideouts, especially with no meaningful options added to the roster via the draft.
31) Pittsburgh Steelers (DK Metcalf)
The passing offense for the Steelers looks messy again this season after ranking poorly in wide receiver stats (139/2,003/10 on 229 targets). Their quarterback position is in transition, and the addition of DK Metcalf is only a slight upgrade due to George Picken getting shipped out of town.
Pittsburgh has favorable division matchups (CIN – 8, CLE – 20, and BAL – 27th) while drawing NYJ (2), MIA (4), NE (14), BUF (19), CHI (1), GB (7), LAR (5), HOU (23), and KC (15). The Steelers have two primo matchups (DET – 31 and MIN – 32) on paper, but they don’t have the wideouts to battle elite, high-scoring offenses.
30) New England Patriots (Stefon Diggs)
There is excitement brewing in Foxborough after a successful offensive draft. The passing window for Drake Maye will improve, but the Patriots still want to run the ball and slow down the clock. Last year, New England ranked 31st in wide receiver fantasy points (162/1,718/10 on 257 targets).
They have four games with the Jets and Dolphins, which were tor four defenses against wideouts. Their schedule against the NFC South is favorable (CAR – 24, NO – 25, TB – 28, and ATL – 30). They also face BUF (19), PIT (18), LV (10), NYG (21), CIN (8), BAL (27), CLE (20), and TEN (3).
29) Tennessee Titans (Calvin Ridley)
The Titans have hope at the quarterback position, but they still finished in the bottom 25% on wide receiver stats (164/2,280/14 on 282 targets). Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett have proven resumes, and Treylon Burks once had a wide receiver pulse, at least in college.
Outside their division (all league average or better matchups), Tennessee faces KC (15), LAC (16), LAR (5), SEA (22), NYJ (2), CAR (24), ARI (12), DEN (13), LV (10), SF (11), and CIN (8).
28) Las Vegas Raiders (Jakobi Meyers)
Las Vegas is another passing offense that ranked poorly in 2024 (177/2,280/11 on 27 targets). They have one proven wide receiver (Jakobi Meyers) while relying heavily on their tight ends to move the ball.
The Chiefs (15), Chargers (16), and Broncos (13) give them six neutral to slightly negative matchups in their division. The Raiders also square off against DAL (26), JAC (29), NYG (21), TEN (3), CLE (20), CHI (1), HOU (23), IND (17), PHI (6), WAS (9), and NE (14).
More Fantasy Football News:
Derrick Henry Lands Massive $30 Million Extension: Fantasy Football Impact
NFL Announces 2025 International Schedule Slate Featuring Vikings, Commanders, And Dolphins
NFL Schedule Release: Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles To Kick Off Week 1