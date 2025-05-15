2025 Fantasy Football: Top Monday Night Games
The 2025 NFL season is loaded with primetime drama, and Monday Night Football is once again a fantasy football goldmine. From superstar showdowns to rising rookie quarterbacks, these matchups are packed with storylines that could shift the trajectory of your fantasy season. Whether it's a revenge game, a Super Bowl preview, or a battle between MVP contenders, these MNF clashes feature high-powered offenses, elite playmakers, and plenty of fantasy points up for grabs.
Let’s dive into the top three Monday Night Football games that fantasy managers should circle on the calendar—and maybe even build their weekly lineups around.
Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles At Green Bay Packers
Everyone’s been waiting for it, and in Week 10, we get the highly anticipated “tush push” game—pitting the team that’s mastered the play (Philadelphia) against the franchise that’s led efforts to ban it (Green Bay).
The matchup is packed with storylines. Two seasons ago, the Packers bounced the Eagles from the playoffs, only for Philly to return the favor en route to their 2025 Super Bowl win. Now, they meet again in what could be a postseason preview.
Philadelphia enters with fantasy football’s most potent offense. Jalen Hurts, a top-five quarterback, is the engine—averaging 21.0 fantasy points per game in 2024 thanks to 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores, despite modest passing totals (2,962 yards, 18 TDs). All eyes, however, will be on Saquon Barkley after he torched Green Bay for over 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last year’s regular season meeting. Although the Packers held him scoreless in the playoffs, the Eagles still came out on top.
Philly’s passing attack isn’t lacking firepower either. Despite missing four games, A.J. Brown (WR20) and DeVonta Smith (WR27) both finished as top-30 PPR wideouts, and tight end Dallas Goedert looks to rebound after a down year (TE27).
On the other side, Jordan Love leads a retooled Packers offense that now includes first-round pick WR Matthew Golden. With Josh Jacobs anchoring the run game—coming off a dominant RB6 season with 1,329 yards, 15 rushing TDs, and 342 receiving yards—Green Bay is poised to take a step forward. The addition of Golden allows Jayden Reed to settle into a more natural WR2 role, and the Packers enter the year without any glaring offensive weaknesses.
With high-powered offenses on both sides and plenty of bad blood, this Week 10 showdown is must-watch football—and potentially a playoff preview.
Week 6: Chicago Bears At Washington Commanders
This may be the quarterback matchup to see this upcoming season. It’s the No. 1 pick against the No. 2 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. Jayden Daniels outshined Caleb Williams in Year 1 but perhaps things will change in 2025 after the Bears invested heavy draft capital in adding playmakers to Williams’ arsenal of weapons. Don’t forget that Daniels launched a 52-yard hail mary to defeat the Chicago Bears last season so this game is oozing with interesting narratives.
Both quarterbacks enter the 2025 fantasy football season as top-10 options at the position but due to Daniels’ elite dual-threat mobility, he’s the superior option. He posted an 82.1% completion rate through four starts and finished with 1,778 passing yards, 18 TDs, and 470 rushing yards over his final eight games. With Washington’s run game thriving near the goal line and Daniels adding steady rushing value, he enters 2025 as a top-five fantasy QB option.
The Commanders also added Deebo Samuel to the roster, which could deliver fantasy football fireworks. Although Samuel has struggled since his breakout 2021 season, a new environment could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Samuel should be viewed as a WR4 with WR3 upside.
Terry McLaurin quietly put together the best fantasy season of his career in 2024, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight year while exploding for 13 touchdowns—more than half his total from his first 77 games combined. Even with a career-low 117 targets (6.9 per game), he finished as the WR7 in PPR formats with 268.8 points. McLaurin was the model of consistency down the stretch, topping 14+ fantasy points in 16 of his final 18 games and clearing the 20-point mark in seven of them. “Scary Terry” is the Washington wideout to watch in this pivotal Week 6 showdown.
Williams will have no excuses this season. Last year, he was sacked a league-high 66 times and the offense never truly clicked. However, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze returning, not to mention the addition of Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland via the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams has no shortage of weapons.
Chicago's offense should lean on the pass, but D’Andre Swift offers steady production. He finished as the RB19 in PPR with 959 rushing yards, six TDs, and 386 receiving yards.
Overall, this is going to be an awesome game to watch as we have second-year quarterbacks battling, rookie sensations trying to make a name for themselves, and two NFC franchises trying to take a step forward to Super Bowl contention.
Week 3: Detroit Lions At Baltimore Ravens
Week 3 will treat us to a potential Super Bowl preview as the Lions head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. These two offenses couldn’t be more different, but both rank within the top five.
The Lions boast an all-around balanced attack with a steady quarterback in Jared Goff, the league’s most talented one-two punch in the backfield featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and a talented pass-catching unit with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta.
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens utilize a run-heavy approach with Lamar Jackson under center and Derrick Henry in the backfield. Both players could realistically finish at the top of their positional rankings in fantasy football. This game will feature arguably the two best running backs in the NFL outside of Saquon Barkley so that’s another narrative to keep an eye on.
While the Ravens have one of the best running games in the NFL, their passing game needs to improve if they want to capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy. Jackson is coming off a career year, tossing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions while setting a personal best with 8.8 yards per attempt—thanks in part to 14 completions of 40-plus yards. His efficiency was off the charts, averaging only 18.4 completions on 27.4 attempts per game, yet still delivering elite fantasy production. He topped 30 fantasy points in five games and scored 20 or more in 12 others, including the playoffs, proving both explosive and consistently reliable.
However, Jackson needs more from his pass-catchers. Zay Flowers didn’t take the leap many expected, finishing with 74 catches—three fewer than his rookie year—despite playing an extra game. His yards per catch jumped to 14.3, but he scored just four touchdowns as Baltimore leaned on the run in the red zone and used Flowers more as a possession receiver. He wrapped up 2024 as the WR25 in PPR (209.8 points), with a boom-or-bust profile: six games under 7.5 points and only two over 20. Added target competition in 2025 caps his upside.
Rashod Bateman quietly improved, finishing as WR40 (174.6 PPR points) while scoring on over 21% of his 51 catches and averaging a career-high 16.6 yards per reception—flashing big-play potential.
Tight ends remain central in Baltimore’s offense. Mark Andrews saw just 79 targets across 19 games but still managed 11 touchdowns on only 52 catches, salvaging fantasy relevance despite lower volume. Isaiah Likely (42/477/6) contributed to Andrews’ dip, though most of his numbers came in just three games. Both remain red-zone threats in one of the league’s top tight end duos.
Overall, this game should have an incredibly high over/under and should shake up fantasy football matchups on the last day of Week 3.
