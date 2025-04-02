Fantasy Sports

2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: Round 3 Breakdown

Let's breaks down the third round of the NFFC Trendsetters draft, analyzing key player selections, positional trends, and the overall roster structures of fantasy teams in this high-stakes BestBall format.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes the touchdown catch against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium.
After a long break from football due to researching and drafting fantasy baseball teams, I’m back to take a look at the third round of the NFFC Trendsetters draft. In this format, these drafters use placeholders for rookie players. They fill those spots after the NFL draft. 

This league uses a Draft Champions format (no waiver wire with BestBall scoring) with PPR scoring. Quarterbacks score six points for passing touchdowns (minus two fantasy points for an interception). The NFFC uses third-round reversal, meaning the 14th team has the first selection in the third round. 

29 – Ladd McConkey, LAC

30 – Running Back Place Holder 1

31 – Xavier Worthy, KC

32 – Garrett Wilson, NYJ

33 – Terry McLaurin, WAS

34 – Chase Brown, CIN

35 – Christian McCaffrey, SF

The third round opened up with a mini-wide-receiver run sandwiched around the first running back placeholder (expected to be Ashton Jeanty). The baseline for Jeanty is the projected value of the running backs before (Breece Hall) and after him in this draft (Chase Brown). Regardless of his new home, Glen Lowy will take the incoming stud running back after a stellar, workhorse season at Boise State. 

36 – James Cook, BUF

37 – Jaxon-Smith Njigba, SEA

38 – Tee Higgins, CIN

39 – Mike Evans, TB

40 – Sam LaPorta, DET

41 – DJ Moore, CHI

42 – Baker Mayfield, TB

After three rounds, here’s the breakdown of players by position:

  • Quarterbacks (6)
  • Running Backs (14)
  • Wide Receivers (19)
  • Tight Ends (3)

Which team has the best structure after three rounds?

  • Ja’Marr Chase/Breece Hall/Baker Mayfield
  • Bijan Robinson/Drake London/DJ Moore
  • Jahmyr Gibbs/Tyreek Hill/Sam LaPorta
  • Saquan Barkley/Trey McBride/Mike Evans
  • Justin Jefferson/Josh Jacobs/Tee Higgins
  • Puka Nacua/Bucky Irving/Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • CeeDee Lamb/Derrick Henry/Christian McCaffrey
  • Malik Nabers/Jalen Hurts/Chase Brown
  • Nico Collins/Jayden Daniels/Terry McLaurin
  • Brian Thomas/De’Von Achane/Garrett Wilson
  • Jonathan Taylor/Joe Burrow/Xavier Worthy
  • A.J. Brown/Lamar Jackson/Ashton Jeanty
  • Kyren Williams/Josh Allen/Ladd McConkey

