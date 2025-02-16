Fantasy Sports

2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (Second Round)

Shawn Childs

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFFC Trendsetter’s Draft (17th season) already has six rounds in the books, and these hardcore top fantasy drafters have stamped their opinions on the players they like.

Trendsetter’s Draft: Second Round

This league is a PPR format, with quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns (minus two fantasy points for an interception). The NFFC uses third-round reversal, meaning the 14th team has the first selection in the third round.

The of the opening high-stakes draft was loaded with wide receivers (9) due to the league's size (14 teams) and some drafters' preference to build a strong, wide receiver corps.

With the Trendsetter’s draft being a Draft Champions format (no waiver wire with BestBall scoring) and quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns, the top quarterbacks flew off the board over the first half of the second round. In addition, the advantage of selecting early in the third round was also a factor in their team builds.

15 – Josh Allen, BUF

16 – Lamar Jackson, BAL

17 – Joe Burrow, CIN

18 – De’Von Achane, MIA

19 – Jayden Daniels, WAS

20 – Jalen Hurts, PHI

21 – Derrick Henry, BAL

Here’s a look at the top-scoring quarterback last year but ranked from a four-point scoring league (easier to format the data):

2024 NFL Final Top 36 Quarterback (4-point Passing TDs)
2024 NFL Final Top 36 Quarterback (4-point Passing TDs) / Shawn Childs

22 – Bucky Irving, TB

23 – Brock Bowers, LV

24 – Josh Jacobs, GB

25 – Trey McBride, ARI

26 – Tyreek Hill, MIA

27 – Drake London, ATL

28 – Breece Hall, NYJ

After two rounds, here’s the breakdown of players by position:

  • Quarterbacks (5)
  • Running Backs (10)
  • Wide Receivers (11)
  • Tight Ends (2)

No team started with two running backs or two wide receivers.

Which team has the best running back/wide receiver combo after two rounds?

·        Ja’Marr Chase/Breece Hall

·        Bijan Robinson/Drake London (Let’s go Falcons)

·        Jahmyr Gibbs/Tyreek Hill

·        Justin Jefferson/Josh Jacobs

·        Puka Nacua/Bucky Irving

·        CeeDee Lamb/Derrick Henry

·        Brian Thomas/De’Von Achane

How do the two tight end teams look?

·        Saquan Barkley/Trey McBride

·        Amon-Ra St. Brown

Recommended Articles

2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (First Round)

2024 Fantasy Football MVP: Ja'Marr Chase

2024 NFL Final Stats: RB Offensive Team Receiving Rankings

Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors: Top Landing Spots & Fantasy Football Impact

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL