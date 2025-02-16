2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (Second Round)
The NFFC Trendsetter’s Draft (17th season) already has six rounds in the books, and these hardcore top fantasy drafters have stamped their opinions on the players they like.
Trendsetter’s Draft: Second Round
This league is a PPR format, with quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns (minus two fantasy points for an interception). The NFFC uses third-round reversal, meaning the 14th team has the first selection in the third round.
The of the opening high-stakes draft was loaded with wide receivers (9) due to the league's size (14 teams) and some drafters' preference to build a strong, wide receiver corps.
With the Trendsetter’s draft being a Draft Champions format (no waiver wire with BestBall scoring) and quarterbacks scoring six points for passing touchdowns, the top quarterbacks flew off the board over the first half of the second round. In addition, the advantage of selecting early in the third round was also a factor in their team builds.
15 – Josh Allen, BUF
16 – Lamar Jackson, BAL
17 – Joe Burrow, CIN
18 – De’Von Achane, MIA
19 – Jayden Daniels, WAS
20 – Jalen Hurts, PHI
21 – Derrick Henry, BAL
Here’s a look at the top-scoring quarterback last year but ranked from a four-point scoring league (easier to format the data):
22 – Bucky Irving, TB
23 – Brock Bowers, LV
24 – Josh Jacobs, GB
25 – Trey McBride, ARI
26 – Tyreek Hill, MIA
27 – Drake London, ATL
28 – Breece Hall, NYJ
After two rounds, here’s the breakdown of players by position:
- Quarterbacks (5)
- Running Backs (10)
- Wide Receivers (11)
- Tight Ends (2)
No team started with two running backs or two wide receivers.
Which team has the best running back/wide receiver combo after two rounds?
· Ja’Marr Chase/Breece Hall
· Bijan Robinson/Drake London (Let’s go Falcons)
· Jahmyr Gibbs/Tyreek Hill
· Justin Jefferson/Josh Jacobs
· Puka Nacua/Bucky Irving
· CeeDee Lamb/Derrick Henry
· Brian Thomas/De’Von Achane
How do the two tight end teams look?
· Saquan Barkley/Trey McBride
· Amon-Ra St. Brown
