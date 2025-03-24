2025 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Football Impact
With all the latest free agency signings and trades, NFL teams are beginning to shift their attention to next month’s 2025 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at where the top prospects may land and how that can shift the ever-evolving fantasy football landscape.
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
In the previous mock draft, we had the Giants moving up for this pick but after securing Jameis Winston, the Giants will stay put and the Titans will select the future of their franchise in Miami’s Cam Ward. Ward's blend of poise and ingenuity makes him an intriguing player to watch, offering a more stable floor than one might initially expect. With the Titans reinforcing their offensive line and potentially adding another playmaker in the draft to complement Calvin Ridley, they are constructing a reasonably supportive environment for Ward’s development.
Fantasy Outlook: While Ward may require time to establish himself as a reliable fantasy football asset, the Titans' current skill-position talent leaves much to be desired. However, his dual-threat capabilities add an element of upside, allowing him to extend plays and contribute with his legs. As a result, he projects as a mid-range QB2 option for the 2025 season.
2. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Abdual Carter, Penn State
Abduel Carter is the best player on the board and the Browns are not going to force themselves into another unmanageable situation at the quarterback position. Although fans may be hoping for Cleveland to select their next signal caller, they will pivot to Carter who they can toss on the opposite side of the defensive line from Myler Garrett. This will create one of the toughest pass rushes in the NFL while the Browns continue to search for their longterm answer at quarterback.
3. New York Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Giants have signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract but Winston is just a bridge quarterback so Big Blue will invest in Sanders. Sanders possesses a strong arm and demonstrates resilience as a pocket passer. While I personally may not rank him this highly, the ever-present demand for quarterbacks could prompt the Giants to view his skill set as a foundation for a long-term starter.
Fantasy Outlook: Though Sanders opted not to participate in throwing drills at the Big 12's joint pro day, he is set to showcase his arm talent on April 4 at Colorado’s pro day. Should the Giants select the powerful-armed signal-caller, Malik Nabers would likely experience a notable uptick in production within New York’s offensive scheme. Still, Sanders hasn’t quite proven that he’s an elite quarterback to me so I wouldn’t invest significant draft capital in him from a fantasy perspective.
4. New England Patriots: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Patriots get arguably the best player in this year’s draft class in two-way stud Travis Hunter. New England has a need at offensive line but Drake Maye needs more weapons and the defense can definitely progress with a player like Hunter manning the secondary. If someone is going to excel on both sides of the football, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that happen in New England.
Fantasy Outlook: It’s hard to know if Hunter will see a full load of snaps at the wide receiver position in the NFL. College football is nowhere near as competitive as the National Football League but Hunter has shown no signs of slowing down after winning the 2024 Heisman. Given the lack of talent in New England’s wide receiver room (Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte), Hunter could be Maye’s top target in 2025 if all the stars align.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham would undoubtedly be a top-10 selection in any draft. Although he may not conform to the typical image of a dominant, physically imposing interior defensive lineman, he has been an exceptionally disruptive force in college football for several years. His ability to dismantle blockers with ease suggests that NFL offensive linemen will struggle to neutralize him in one-on-one situations.
While Jacksonville made significant strides in free agency, addressing key areas such as the receiving corps, offensive line, and defensive backfield, none of these acquisitions should preclude the Jaguars from bolstering their defense further. In fact, these moves may open the door for a focus on other positions. Pairing Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would create a formidable and potentially devastating pass-rush, further elevating the Jaguars' defensive capabilities.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Selecting a running back this early may be a reach, but Jeanty would undoubtedly enhance the Raiders' offensive attack. While it may not be the approach I would take, the logic behind the move is understandable—Las Vegas needs a reliable chain-mover.
Jeanty stands out as the premier back in this class, though the depth at the position suggests teams could find quality options later in the draft. Nonetheless, his dynamic skill set could provide an immediate impact in a featured role.
Fantasy Outlook: We all know what Marshawn Lynch did under the tutilage of Pete Carroll and Jeanty should experience similar success at the NFL level, especially if he’s drafted by Vegas. Jeanty is the top offensive rookie from a fantasy perspective and would immediately step into the starting role for Vegas. The Raiders lack any real threats in the running game and with a revamped offense, Jeanty should experience success right out of the gate. I can easily foresee him producing as a top-10 running back in his rookie campaign.
7. New York Jets: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
The ongoing criticism of Shemar Stewart’s lack of sack production overlooks key aspects of his role within Texas A&M’s defensive scheme, where the Aggies prioritized his run-stopping responsibilities over his potential as an aggressive, explosive 5-technique rusher. A closer examination of his performance, especially in comparison to Nic Scourton’s, provides further context. Stewart was a dominant presence at the Senior Bowl and possesses the ideal combination of size, length, and explosiveness—attributes that are crucial for a potential Pro Bowl-caliber player along the defensive front. If allowed to fully embrace his pass-rushing duties, Stewart has the potential to emerge as one of the most formidable pass rushers in the 2025 draft class.
8. Carolina Panthers: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina's defensive front requires both depth and increased athleticism, particularly in the wake of Brian Burns’ departure. Jalon Walker, a dynamic and alignment-versatile force, is a relentless playmaker with a ferocious appetite for contact, capable of impacting all areas of the front seven. Last season, no Panther defender recorded more than six sacks—Walker has the potential to remedy that deficiency in his rookie campaign.
9. New Orleans Saints: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The Saints are lacking weapons in the passing game outside of Chris Olave and even with Juwan Johnson in the mix, New Orleans would benefit from another big-bodied playmaker to move the chains.
Fantasy Outlook: Arguably the most talented tight end in this year’s draft class, Warren won’t be able to replicate what Brock Bowers did at the tight end position in Vegas last year. Still, the myth that rookie tight ends never produce has been shattered and Warren could begin his career in an offense that doesn’t have a ton of weapons on the outside. He may not be a starter to begin the 2025 campaign but Warren should earn an every-down role by the end of the season. He’s more valuable in dynasty formats than redraft formats in 2025. Still, I could see him finishing as a top-20 tight end in 2025.
10. Chicago Bears: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2024 and although the Bears have revamped their offensive line through free agency, they aren’t quite done yet. In steps Missouri’s Armand Memboi.
A dominant force in his final collegiate season, Membou is a powerful right tackle who earned an impressive 90.6 overall grade from PFF. His proficiency in pass protection stands out, with an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and an 87.4 PFF grade in zone pass-blocking. Membou's exceptional range on reach blocks makes him an ideal fit in Chicago.
11. San Francisco 49ers: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
San Francisco finds itself with a wide array of options for this pick following a significant departure of talent in free agency. However, addressing the offensive line should undoubtedly take precedence. While they would likely prefer Will Campbell or Armand Membou, they will settle with the big lineman out of Texas in Kelvin Banks Jr.
12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
The Cowboys have several key areas to address with this selection, including wide receiver depth, pass-rushing reinforcements, and uncertainty at cornerback.
Will Johnson, once regarded as a potential top-five pick during the pre-draft process, would represent outstanding value at No. 12 for Jerry Jones’ franchise. His skill set and versatility would make him a compelling addition to Dallas’ secondary, solidifying a position of need with a high-upside prospect.
13. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
With Jevón Holland departing for the Giants in free agency, the Dolphins addressed the void by signing veteran reinforcements. However, adding Starks would provide them with a dynamic and versatile playmaker in the secondary—an adaptable chess piece capable of elevating their defensive backfield.
14. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
The Colts may be tempted to take tight end Coleston Loveland but at the end of the day, I expect them to shore up their defensive line with the addition of pass rusher James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee. Over the past two seasons, Pearce accumulated 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
15. Atlanta Falcons: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
It’s important to note that Atlanta used three consecutive picks to strengthen the defensive front after selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick last spring. However, additional impact is required, and Jihaad Campbell is a versatile hybrid defender capable of excelling in a variety of roles. His potential as a pass-rusher remains largely untapped, which could further enhance his value and elevate him within this draft class.
16. Arizona Cardinals: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
The Cardinals bolstered their defense in free agency with acquisitions such as Josh Sweat, but selecting Grant would provide them with a formidable interior presence. While they secured Dalvin Tomlinson to reinforce the defensive line, his advancing age underscores the need for a long-term solution at the position.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Given that the Bengals have extended Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and that Joe Burrow is still under center, Trey Hendrickson could be shown the door. For that reason, it just makes way too much sense for the Bengals to invest in another pass rusher. Don’t let the emblem on his helmet fool you, the product out of Marshall could be a significant difference maker in Year 1.
18. Seattle Seahawks: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Seattle will be tempted to snag an offensive lineman but the best value in the draft remains at the wide receiver position in Tatairoa McMillan. Although Seattle signed Cooper Kupp to replace DK Metcalf, McMillan would still provide much-needed speed for a new-look offense under Sam Darnold.
Fantasy Outlook: McMillan is poised to be a target magnet in Seattle, though it may take some time for that to materialize. He will begin the season third in the pecking order behind Jaxon Smith-Ngigba and Kupp. McMillan has excellent ball-tracking skills and can come down with even the most contested catches. He’s a yards-after-catch beast and has the upside of someone like Drake London, who went nuclear with the Falcons last year.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surpassed expectations with Baker Mayfield under center. With Jalen McMillan emerging as a legitimate WR3, Bucky Irving establishing himself as a true workhorse running back, and the re-signing of Chris Godwin to pair with Mike Evans for another season, the Bucs' offense is poised to be dynamic and explosive. However, questions still linger on the defensive side of the ball. Enter cornerback Jahdae Barron from Texas, who has the ability to step into the starting lineup immediately. Barron’s positional versatility allows him to contribute not only as an outside cornerback but also in the slot or even at safety, providing the defense with valuable flexibility.
20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Hampton is widely regarded as the second-best running back in this year’s draft class, trailing only Ashton Jeanty. He is an explosive, dynamic, and physically imposing ball carrier who further solidified his elite status at the NFL Combine. Clocking a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, alongside a 38-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-10 broad jump, Hampton showcased his exceptional athleticism and well-rounded skill set.
Fantasy Outlook: With Javonte Williams departing for the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos face a pressing need in their backfield. While Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin offer depth, Hampton possesses the talent to quickly ascend the depth chart and seize a lead role as a rookie. Following a surprisingly strong 2024 campaign under quarterback Bo Nix, Denver has an opportunity to build on its success in 2025, and the addition of a premier talent like Hampton could be a crucial step toward solidifying the offense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Although the Steelers seem to be inching closer to a deal with veteran Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh still needs a long-term solution at the most important position in the NFL. They haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Ben Roethlisberger. I may not be a fan of this pick but there are too many signs pointing to Mike Tomlin teaming up with Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.
Fantasy Outlook: Regardless of whether they acquire Aaron Rodgers, securing a quarterback for the future remains an imperative. Dart would benefit from a developmental year, acclimating to the NFL before assuming the starting role. While Rodgers would serve as a short-term solution, the organization must prioritize long-term stability at the position. Dart holds no immediate value in redraft formats for the 2025 season, but he presents intriguing upside as a dynasty stash, offering potential dividends in the years to come.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Coleston Loveland, Michigan
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense were thoroughly outmatched in their postseason defeat against the Houston Texans. Beyond Ladd McConkey, the passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, exposing a glaring lack of playmakers. With a dearth of talent at the tight end position, it would not be surprising to see the Chargers invest in Michigan standout Coleston Loveland to fortify their offensive arsenal.
Fantasy Outlook: Loveland possesses a rare combination of size and speed, making him a versatile asset in both the passing and running game. His blocking ability complements his skill as a chain-mover, ensuring he remains a fixture on the field. Given the lack of established competition in Los Angeles, Loveland has a clear path to relevance and could emerge as a top-20 tight end in 2025.
23. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
A first-round receiver would be an interesting choice but I don’t anticipate that happening given Green Bay hasn’t selected a wideout this early since 2002.
The Packers' defensive line has experienced gradual regression in recent seasons, prompting them to address this need with one of the youngest prospects in the draft class. Williams excelled as a run defender at Georgia, though his pass-rushing technique remains underdeveloped. The Packers have demonstrated a preference for selecting athletic pass rushers with untapped potential, making Williams a fitting choice to further bolster their defensive front.
24. Minnesota Vikings: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Kevin O’Connel’s zone-blocking scheme needs a boost and the Crimson Tide’s Booker should provide that boost for the new-look Vikings under quarterback JJ McCarthy. Booker didn’t have the best NFL Combine but he has the size and intangible talent to excel at the next level.
25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The Houston Texans must prioritize strengthening their offensive line, and Zabel presents an ideal solution with his versatility to play both center and guard. Last season, the offensive line proved to be a significant impediment to the team's overall efficiency, making reinforcements in the trenches an absolute necessity.
26. Los Angeles Rams: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
The Rams must bolster their offense with a dynamic speed threat, and Golden's impressive 40-yard dash at the combine makes him a fitting candidate. Pairing him with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua would provide a potent combination, allowing Golden's speed to significantly impact the team's offensive dynamics.
Fantasy Outlook: Golden would immediately step in as the WR3 in this offense and could excel in the slot. We saw Cooper Kupp’s chemistry with Matthew Stafford so we know that Golden will have immense upside if he’s drafted by the Rams. Los Angeles has one of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL, making this a dream landing spot for the kid out of Texas.
27. Baltimore Ravens: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Ravens have an explosive offense under Lamar Jackson and although they may consider adding an offensive lineman to protect Jackson and open more holes for Derrick Henry, I expect them to select someone with ball hawk ability who can be a difference maker on the defensive side of the football. The Ravens already have a great foundation in the pass rushing department so I expect Emmanwori to help immediately as a safety or nickel slot, helping this defense reach new levels.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
After enduring a myriad of defensive injuries last season, the Lions are adding a formidable edge defender opposite Aidan Hutchinson in the big and physical Nic Scourton. While his production may appear modest, it’s important to consider that Texas A&M’s defensive scheme did not afford him many opportunities for pure pass-rushing. Nevertheless, Scourton still won 17.1% of his reps in 2024, following a stellar 2023 season where he ranked among the best in the nation with a 21.3% win rate according to Pro Football Forecast.
In 2024, Scourton was tasked primarily with being a run-stopping edge, rather than a high-octane pass rusher. To see his full potential, one need only revisit his 2023 tape at Purdue, where he amassed eight sacks. At 265 pounds, Scourton’s frame aligns well with Dan Campbell’s defensive philosophy, making him a potentially perfect match for the system. Together with Hutchinson, Scourton would form a formidable edge duo that would be a nightmare for NFC North offenses to contend with for years to come.
29. Washington Commanders: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon’s forceful interior presence and pass-rushing skills are needed in Washington. The offense seems to be firing under all cylinders with Jayden Daniels under center and the recent acquisition of Deebo Samuel. Therefore, the Commanders will invest in their defensive line.
30. Buffalo Bills: CB Maxwell Harrison, Kentucky
Buffalo faces a significant void at cornerback that requires immediate attention. Hairston has the potential to step in and become an impactful starter from day one. With the defense currently lacking key playmakers, addressing this position is a logical priority. Alternatively, the team may also consider bolstering their safety position.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
The Chiefs secured Jaylon Moore as the left tackle in free agency, but this prospect arguably boasts the highest upside of any offensive lineman in the draft. Although he is recovering from a torn ACL, the team can afford to be patient in his development. Additionally, the performance of right tackle Jawaan Taylor has not been particularly stellar, further emphasizing the potential value of this addition.
32. Buffalo Bills: OL Josh Connerly Jr., Oregon
The Eagles are currently fine at tackle, but this pick allows them to prepare for the eventual replacement of Lane Johnson. Conerly is an exceptionally athletic prospect who aligns well with the Eagles' ideal profile for offensive linemen. With most positions already solidified, the team has the luxury of being patient and making a forward-thinking move like this one.
