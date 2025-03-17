2025 NFL Mock Draft: Complete with Fantasy Football Breakdown
With all the latest free agency signings and trades, NFL teams are beginning to shift their attention to next month’s 2025 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at where the top prospects may land and how that can shift the ever-evolving fantasy football landscape.
1. Trade: New York Giants (Via Tennessee Titans): QB Cam Ward, Miami
The New York Giants have had a disastrous decade and that's in large part due to the lack of options at the quarterback position since Eli Manning retired. For that reason, desperation is setting in for Big Blue, as they pull off one of the biggest draft day trades in recent history by moving up to the first overall pick to select Miami’s Cam Ward.
After Daniel Jones accumulated a mere 26 big-time throws over the past four seasons according to Pro Football Forecast, it is evident that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen must acquire a dynamic playmaker to inject new energy into the offense.
Fantasy Outlook: It will take time for Ward to be a consistent and trustworthy option in fantasy football leagues. While he will have Malik Nabers at his disposal, the rest of the Giants’ skill-position players leave a lot to be desired. That being said, Ward does have dual-threat abilities and can use his legs. For that reason, he could slot in as a mid-range QB2 in 2025.
2. Cleveland Browns: QB, Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Browns have options here but I think it’s time for them to move into a new era with Shadeur Sanders. The Deshaun Watson experiment blew up in their face. Yes, there has been considerable speculation regarding Sanders’ potential slide down the first-round draft board However, while there may be some merit to these discussions, one must consider how else the Browns can secure a franchise quarterback for the future.
It would be difficult to criticize their decision to take a calculated risk. Myles Garrett's cryptic remarks following his contract extension, in which he alluded to his satisfaction with the team's quarterback strategy, could suggest he is privy to an imminent, significant move.
Fantasy Outlook: Sanders has had a lot of hype but also a lot of criticism heading into the NFL. At this point, I’m not a believer and think he could be this year’s biggest bust. Not to mention, he doesn’t have a ton of valuable weapons at his disposal outside of Jerry Jeudy. Buyer beware.
3. Trade: Tennessee Titans (Via New York Giants): EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
The Titans had a chance to take the top quarterback in this year’s draft class but given the fact that they didn’t pull the trigger on Ward, I don’t think they will opt for Jaxon Dart. Instead, they take arguably the best defender available in Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Per multiple league sources, Carter is the top player on Tennessee’s draft board and they still lock him in while acquiring additional draft capital in the process.
4. New England Patriots: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Patriots get arguably the best player in this year’s draft class in two-way stud Travis Hunter. New England has a need at offensive line but Drake Maye needs more weapons and the defense can definitely progress with a player like Hunter manning the secondary. If someone is going to excel on both sides of the football, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that happen in New England.
Fantasy Outlook: It’s hard to know if Hunter will see a full load of snaps at the wide receiver position in the NFL. College football is nowhere near as competitive as the National Football League but Hunter has shown no signs of slowing down after winning the 2024 Heisman. Given the lack of talent in New England’s wide receiver room (Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte), Hunter could be Maye’s top target in 2025 if all the stars align.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham would undoubtedly be a top-10 selection in any draft. Although he may not conform to the typical image of a dominant, physically imposing interior defensive lineman, he has been an exceptionally disruptive force in college football for several years. His ability to dismantle blockers with ease suggests that NFL offensive linemen will struggle to neutralize him in one-on-one situations.
While Jacksonville made significant strides in free agency, addressing key areas such as the receiving corps, offensive line, and defensive backfield, none of these acquisitions should preclude the Jaguars from bolstering their defense further. Pairing Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would create a formidable and potentially devastating pass-rush, further elevating the Jaguars' defensive capabilities.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: OL Will Campbell, LSU
Missouri's Armand Membou is emerging as a strong contender to be the first lineman selected in April, yet as it stands, that distinction still belongs to Will Campbell. While the Raiders may be inclined to add a wide receiver to give their newly acquired quarterback, Geno Smith, an additional target, fortifying the offensive line to protect their signal-caller may ultimately prove to be the more prudent decision. This is particularly true if Tom Brady's influence has any bearing on the team's strategy. Should Campbell remain available, he would undoubtedly be the optimal choice for the Raiders.
7. New York Jets: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
The ongoing criticism of Shemar Stewart’s lack of sack production overlooks key aspects of his role within Texas A&M’s defensive scheme, where the Aggies prioritized his run-stopping responsibilities over his potential as an aggressive, explosive 5-technique rusher. A closer examination of his performance, especially in comparison to Nic Scourton’s, provides further context. Stewart was a dominant presence at the Senior Bowl and possesses the ideal combination of size, length, and explosiveness—attributes that are crucial for a potential Pro Bowl-caliber player along the defensive front. If allowed to fully embrace his pass-rushing duties, Stewart has the potential to emerge as one of the most formidable pass rushers in the 2025 draft class.
8. Carolina Panthers: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina's defensive front requires both depth and increased athleticism, particularly in the wake of Brian Burns’ departure. Jalon Walker, a dynamic and alignment-versatile force, is a relentless playmaker with a ferocious appetite for contact, capable of impacting all areas of the front seven. Last season, no Panther defender recorded more than six sacks—Walker has the potential to remedy that deficiency in his rookie campaign.
9. New Orleans Saints: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
McMillan could have gone far earlier so the Saints will be ecstatic to get the electric playmaker out of Arizona.The Saints are in urgent need of a premier wide receiver to complement Chris Olave, and McMillan is precisely the asset they require. Quarterback Derek Carr would greatly benefit from a physically imposing, athletic target, and McMillan embodies these qualities with a polished route-running ability. While New Orleans’ offense boasts notable talent and a solid ground game led by Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, they lack a dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field and create more room for Olave on the perimeter. McMillan would provide the explosive presence needed to elevate the offense to the next level.
Fantasy Outlook: McMillan is poised to be a target magnet in New Orleans. He has excellent ball-tracking skills and can come down with even the most contested catches. He’s a yards-after-catch beast and has the upside of someone like Drake London, who went nuclear with the Falcons last year.
10. Chicago Bears: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
The Bears' successful overhaul of their offensive line, highlighted by three significant additions to the interior, was one of the standout narratives of free agency. This adept addressing of the team's most pressing need paves the way for Jeanty, a rare running back talent capable of leading the type of dominant ground game that Ben Johnson orchestrated in Detroit.
Fantasy Outlook: Jeanty is going to be a fantasy force even in his rookie season and landing in Chicago would boost his potential given what Ben Johnson has done with David Montgomery and Jahbyr Gibbs in recent years. With Caleb Williams under center and a strong aerial attack, Jeanty would be poised for a workhorse role in Chicago. I can easily foresee him producing as a top-10 running back in 2025.
11. San Francisco 49ers: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
San Francisco finds itself with a wide array of options for this pick following a significant departure of talent in free agency. However, addressing the offensive line should undoubtedly take precedence.
A dominant force in his final collegiate season, Membou is a powerful, road-grading right tackle who earned an impressive 90.6 overall grade from PFF. His proficiency in pass protection stands out, with an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and an 87.4 PFF grade in zone pass-blocking. Membou's exceptional range on reach blocks makes him an ideal fit for Kyle Shanahan's multifaceted running scheme.
Membou would immediately slot in as a starter at right tackle, with the added benefit of seamlessly transitioning to the left side when Trent Williams eventually retires. Whether viewed as a tackle or guard, Membou combines technical refinement with an elite athletic profile, making him an ideal addition to fortify the front five.
12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Dallas has long been defined by bold moves, a trend that will undoubtedly persist as long as Jerry Jones is at the helm. However, this particular decision is both strategic and pragmatic, addressing a clear need on the roster. While the Cowboys bolstered their backfield by adding Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, Omarion Hampton presents a fundamentally different skill set, possessing the capability to anchor an NFL backfield from the outset.
Personally, I think Hampton may have a better future in the NFL than the consensus top running back off the board in Ashton Jeanty. Hampton is an explosive, dynamic, and physically imposing ball-carrier. He further solidified his status in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, complemented by a 38-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-10 broad jump—demonstrating his exceptional athleticism and well-rounded abilities.
Fantasy Outlook: Hampton is a powerful down-hill runner who should excel in Dallas’ offense, especially given the fact that CeeDee Lamb demands so much attention on the outside. Hampton has good hands, which would boost his value in PPR formats, and his ability to pick up blitzes and block should result in tons of opportunities. Although Hampton would likely compete with Williams and Sanders for reps, Hampton is the one who should rise to the top of the depth chart when all is said and done. By the end of the season, I expect the rookie to be a true three-down back.
13. Miami Dolphins: OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
Protect Tua. Protect Tua. Protect Tua. Hopefully, the Dolphins will protect their franchise quarterback. Nobody wants to see him suffer yet another concussion that could result in the end of his career.
The Dolphins are well-equipped with offensive weapons but remain in need of reinforcement along the offensive line. Banks possesses the ideal size and has demonstrated impressive tape throughout his collegiate career. Despite a subpar performance at the NFL Combine, he showcases strong movement skills and power in the run game. With uncertainty surrounding Terron Armstead’s status, Banks would offer valuable stability at the tackle position, providing the Dolphins with a reliable option for the future.
14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The Colts took a more assertive approach in free agency, securing Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum to bolster their secondary. While further defensive reinforcements would certainly be beneficial, adding a tight end like Warren could significantly elevate the offense and help propel it forward. Warren will provide the winner of the quarterback competition (Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones) with a trustworthy security blanket in the flat and over the middle.
Fantasy Outlook: Arguably the most talented tight end in this year’s draft class, Warren won’t be able to replicate what Brock Bowers did at the tight end position in Vegas last year. Still, the myth that rookie tight ends never produce has been shattered and Warren could begin his career in an offense that doesn’t have a ton of weapons on the outside other than Michael Pittman Jr. I could see Warren earning the starting tight end job and finishing among the top 15 at his position, though the Colts are going to employ a very run-heavy offense in 2025 (no matter who wins the starting quarterback competition).
15. Atlanta Falcons: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
It’s important to note that Atlanta used three consecutive picks to strengthen the defensive front after selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick last spring. However, additional impact is required, and Jihaad Campbell is a versatile hybrid defender capable of excelling in a variety of roles. His potential as a pass-rusher remains largely untapped, which could further enhance his value and elevate him within this draft class.
16. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
While Mike Green's prowess as a pass rusher—evidenced by 59 pressures and 17 sacks in 2024, paired with a refined skill set—certainly garners attention, it is his run-defending ability that truly distinguishes him and remains an underrated aspect of his game. Over the past two seasons, Green posted a 93.6 PFF overall grade, the highest among qualifying FBS edge defenders. His performance should not be assessed solely based on the emblem on his helmet; he is a well-rounded, complete package at the position.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
At one point, Will Johnson appeared to be a lock for a top-five pick, but Cincinnati would be more than satisfied with securing one of the premier defensive backs in this year's draft class.
The Bengals have made repeated attempts to fortify their defense in recent years but have yet to find the right talent. There is no reason for them to abandon this approach, as strengthening the defensive unit is essential to providing additional support for Joe Burrow and the offense. With the offense firmly in place for the foreseeable future—thanks to agreements with one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as Joe Burrow's standing as a top-five quarterback and Chase Brown’s emergence as a promising running back—the focus now shifts to defense.
Johnson, once considered a top-five prospect, saw his stock dip after an injury-riddled 2024 season. Nevertheless, the Bengals are poised to take the risk, confident in his potential to make a significant impact.
18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
With Charles Cross firmly established at left tackle, the Seahawks must now address the right side of the line by adding a dependable presence. Simmons served as Ohio State's left tackle for the past two seasons, and he was deployed at right tackle in 2022. Although his 2024 season was shortened by injury, his impressive movement skills and positional versatility offer Seattle valuable flexibility and depth along the offensive line. This should prove to be extremely valuable for the new-look Seahawks with Sam Darnold at the helm.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surpassed expectations with Baker Mayfield under center. With Jalen McMillan emerging as a legitimate WR3, Bucky Irving establishing himself as a true workhorse running back, and the re-signing of Chris Godwin to pair with Mike Evans for another season, the Bucs' offense is poised to be dynamic and explosive. However, questions still linger on the defensive side of the ball. Enter cornerback Jahdae Barron from Texas, who has the ability to step into the starting lineup immediately. Barron’s positional versatility allows him to contribute not only as an outside cornerback but also in the slot or even at safety, providing the defense with valuable flexibility.
20. Denver Broncos: WR Luther Burden, Missouri
The Denver Broncos uncovered a promising prospect last year when they selected Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Few anticipated a postseason appearance, yet Nix and the team far exceeded expectations. Nevertheless, it is evident that the Broncos require additional offensive firepower if they hope to contend with the elite teams in the AFC, such as the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens.
While Marvin Mims emerged as a standout late in the season, the wide receiver corps still lacks sufficient depth. Sean Payton made a notable addition in free agency with veteran tight end Evan Engram, but it’s clear he would benefit from another reliable option alongside Mims and Courtland Sutton. While Devaughn Vele shows promise, depth at receiver remains a priority. Luther Burden offers Payton a versatile weapon capable of creating advantageous matchups. The Missouri standout could become a significant yards-after-catch threat in the Broncos’ offensive scheme.
Fantasy Outlook: Burden is incredibly dangerous once he has the ball in his hands so if the Broncos land the speedy wideout from Missouri, I expect them to utilize him a ton in the short passing game. Although his route tree is not as diverse as some of the other receivers in this year’s draft class, his speed more than makes up for it. Still, Burden likely needs at least one year at the next level before he blossoms into a true threat. He’s more of a boom or bust option in 2025 fantasy leagues.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Despite uncertainties at quarterback, the Steelers' identity is inextricably linked to a dominant defense, and their inability to stop the run as effectively as in past seasons is a significant concern. Known for their expertise in drafting defensive linemen, the Steelers have the opportunity to bolster their defensive front with Grant. As a formidable and explosive nose tackle, Grant possesses the strength to control the line of scrimmage, absorbing double-team blocks, while also showcasing the agility to penetrate gaps and disrupt plays in the backfield. His presence could create additional opportunities for T.J. Watt, enhancing the overall pass-rush effectiveness.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers lack a wealth of playmakers for Justin Herbert to target, a deficiency that proved critical in their 2024 Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans. Herbert struggled to sustain drives in the game, and the team could only muster a single touchdown in a 32-12 defeat—an 86-yard touchdown from McConkey. No other receiver surpassed 16 yards, while McConkey recorded nine receptions for 197 yards, highlighting the clear need for additional help.
Enter Matthew Golden from Texas. A rising star in the draft process, Golden’s aerial skills and dynamic athletic profile make him one of the premier pass-catchers in this class. With a 4.29 40-yard dash time, his ability to create separation is evident, and he demonstrates a solid understanding of the nuanced aspects of the receiver position. It’s unfortunate that it took Texas most of the season to increase his usage, but his performance in key games, including 311 yards on 15 catches (22 targets) and a touchdown against Georgia in the SEC Championship and Arizona State in the College Football Playoff, proved that he is more than capable of handling a WR1 workload.
Fantasy Outlook: The Chargers are in dire need of a deep threat who has the capacity to make game-changing plays. Golden is that guy, evidenced by his postseason run in 2024. The former Texas standout had a breakout 2024 campaign, amassing 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine trips to the end zone. Golden can provide Justin Herbert with another much-needed target who immediately slots in as second in the pecking order, only behind McConkey. Golden should be on all dynasty drafters’ radar, and could even provide some value as a late-round receiver in 2025 redraft formats.
23. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
A first-round receiver would be an interesting choice but I don’t anticipate that happening given Green Bay hasn’t selected a wideout this early since 2002.
The Packers' defensive line has experienced gradual regression in recent seasons, prompting them to address this need with one of the youngest prospects in the draft class. Williams excelled as a run defender at Georgia, though his pass-rushing technique remains underdeveloped. The Packers have demonstrated a preference for selecting athletic pass rushers with untapped potential, making Williams a fitting choice to further bolster their defensive front.
24. Minnesota Vikings: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Kevin O’Connel’s zone-blocking scheme needs a boost and the Crimson Tide’s Booker should provide that boost for the new-look Vikings under quarterback JJ McCarthy. Booker didn’t have the best NFL Combine but he has the size and intangible talent to excel at the next level.
25. Houston Texans: OL Josh Connerly Jr., Oregon
Had Josh Simmons been fully healthy, he would likely be considered a top-10 pick and the first tackle selected in the draft. However, Simmons is currently in the midst of his rehabilitation process, though he is expected to be ready for the start of the season in September.
The Texans are clearly positioned to prioritize the offensive line in April’s draft, and here they select the best available talent. While Conerly must refine his strength and recovery skills, his size and movement abilities are too exceptional to overlook. With Laremy Tunsil now in Washington, Houston not only requires a left tackle but also needs to enhance the overall talent across their offensive front. If all progresses as anticipated, Simmons would slot in as the starting left tackle in Week 1, tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud’s blindside.
26. Los Angeles Rams: TE Coleston Loveland, Michigan
Following the release of Cooper Kupp, the Rams are in need of a dependable weapon capable of playing both in-line and as a sizable slot receiver. While the team added Davante Adams to complement Puka Nacua, Loveland presents an ideal fit for this role, with his length providing quarterback Matthew Stafford with a formidable target across the middle of the field. Although Loveland’s power as a run blocker remains inconsistent, when utilized effectively, he has the potential to excel as a dynamic asset in the passing game. He certainly represents a significant upgrade over the aging Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson.
Fantasy Outlook: With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams dominating the bulk of targets, Loveland may not be fantasy gold in 2025, though he does provide Matthew Stafford with a big target in the red zone. Though I wouldn’t anticipate a huge rookie campaign from the prospect out of Michigan, he could have some serious touchdown upside. Loveland would slot in between the 25th and 30th-ranked tight end heading into 2025.
27. Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
The Ravens have an explosive offense under Lamar Jackson and although they may consider adding an offensive lineman to protect Jackson and open more holes for Derrick Henry, I expect them to select someone with ball hawk ability who can be a difference maker on the defensive side of the football. The Ravens already have a great foundation in the pass rushing department so I expect Starks to help immediately as a safety or nickel slot, helping this defense reach new levels.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
After enduring a myriad of defensive injuries last season, the Lions are adding a formidable edge defender opposite Aidan Hutchinson in the big and physical Nic Scourton. While his production may appear modest, it’s important to consider that Texas A&M’s defensive scheme did not afford him many opportunities for pure pass-rushing. Nevertheless, Scourton still won 17.1% of his reps in 2024, following a stellar 2023 season where he ranked among the best in the nation with a 21.3% win rate according to Pro Football Forecast.
In 2024, Scourton was tasked primarily with being a run-stopping edge, rather than a high-octane pass rusher. To see his full potential, one need only revisit his 2023 tape at Purdue, where he amassed eight sacks. At 265 pounds, Scourton’s frame aligns well with Dan Campbell’s defensive philosophy, making him a potentially perfect match for the system. Together with Hutchinson, Scourton would form a formidable edge duo that would be a nightmare for NFC North offenses to contend with for years to come.
29. Washington Commanders: EDGE James Pierce Jr., Tennessee
The Commanders have had one of the best offseasons in the NFL, particularly after acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s clear that with Jayden Daniels, this offense has massive potential.
For that reason, the Commanders look to bolster their defense with Tennessee's James Pierce Jr., whose ability to rush standing up or with his hand in the dirt showcases a versatility that Dan Quinn wants on his team. Over the past two seasons, James Pearce Jr. accumulated 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
30. Buffalo Bills: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Buffalo has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL yet they keep falling short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Egbuka represents the dynamic receiving weapon that quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have long sought to complement tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir. With his refined route-running ability and explosive playmaking skills, Egbuka possesses the traits necessary to thrive as an impactful inside receiver at the NFL level.
Fantasy Outlook: Egbuka probably doesn’t have much value in redraft formats but he’s a dynasty stash to keep an eye on as he develops a rapport with Josh Allen. If he lands in Buffalo, Egbuka could deliver WR2 status by Year Two.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
The Chiefs no longer face the pressure of selecting an offensive lineman following the signing of Jaylon Moore to anchor the left tackle position. Instead, the more pressing need is to fortify the defensive tackle position alongside Chris Jones, who isn’t getting any younger. Harmon is well-equipped to address this with his well-rounded, three-down skill set.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
General Manager Howie Roseman is renowned for prioritizing trench warfare, and Grey Zabel’s versatility along the offensive line perfectly aligns with that philosophy. With Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts in the backfield, adding more big bodies up front is clearly important to Philadelphia’s winning culture.
Having predominantly played left tackle at North Dakota State before showcasing his prowess on the interior during a standout Senior Bowl performance, Zabel is well-positioned to fill the void left by Mekhi Becton, who has entered free agency.
