The Fantasy Football Impact of Shedeur Sanders Landing With the New York Giants
Thus far in free agency, the Giants have struck out landing any of the top quarterbacks in free agency resulting in significant buzz the club will tab a franchise signal-caller sitting at No. 3 overall in next month’s NFL Draft.
That buzz has led to oddsmakers listing New York as the overwhelming favorites to draft a top QB prospect at odds of -600 at DraftKings. With Cam Ward now the prohibitive favorite (-400) to be the first overall selection, it is fair to assume he will be off the board prior to Big Blue being on the clock.
With Ward gone, the Giants could likely turn their attention to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With only QB Tommy Devito currently on the roster, the talented dual-threat signal-caller would instantly give the Giants the necessary boost they desperately need under center. Sanders finished his 2024 campaign throwing the second-most touchdowns (37) while also posting the second-best completion percentage (74%) among all NCAA quarterbacks last season.
Despite playing behind a sub-par offensive line, Sanders thrived, becoming Colorado's all-time single-season passing leader with 3,926 yards - breaking the mark of 3,527 yards set by Koy Detmer back in 1996.
Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Football Outlook
The prospect of Sanders landing with New York would cement Malik Nabers as an elite WR1 to target in redraft leagues next season.
Back in January, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was asked about Sanders playing catch with Nabers in the street prior to the Heisman Trophy presentation in Manhattan.
"I had not seen that before, an NFL receiver and a quarterback prospect playing catch down in New York City,” said Schoen. “That was interesting."
The prospect of that connection moving from the blacktop to the grass of MetLife Stadium for the next decade-plus has both dynasty and re-draft fantasy managers salivating at the potential connection.
The former LSU standout finished as the overall WR7 in PPR formats, despite sub-par quarterback play in his rookie campaign in New York. In fact, Nabers broke Puka Nacua's rookie wideout record for receptions (105), hauling in 109 catches for 1,207 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
The potential of Sanders sitting one season and learning behind a veteran like Jameis Winston would be the best situation for the young gun-slinger’s growth. In the short term, Nabers, who led all wideouts in average targets per game (11.3), would become a sure-fire first round draft pick in all fantasy football drafts next season.
