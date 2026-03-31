2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleepers: Stars From The Seahawks, Giants, And More

The fantasy season may still be a ways away for most of us, but for dynasty owners, the fantasy season never really ends. With the 2026 NFL Draft now less than a month away, kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, things are really about to start ramping up.

Everyone knows the stars; however, in dynasty, more than any other format, we have to find the hidden gems. These are some dynasty sleepers to know heading into the dynasty season.

QB Taylen Green, FA

Green is in the incoming rookie class and is loaded with upside. He's a rare athlete who drove his stock up at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. There is no doubt that he will be a developmental product as a passer in the NFL; however, if he can put it all together, he could become a fantasy star. Dynasty owners should invest a late-round pick in their rookie drafts on Green.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane is the focal point of the Dolphins' offense and garners most of the attention from fantasy owners. Nevertheless, both Gordon and Jaylen Wright flashed last season as his backup. With Achane's size, their coaching staff probably doesn't want to run him into the ground between the tackles or have him push the pile down by the goal line.

We prefer Gordon as the option here, but if you prefer Wright, then roll with him. In a Miami offense that is severely lacking weapons in the passing attack, one of these two backs could hold a lot more value than most expect.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton is a wide receiver we were high on as a sleeper through the draft process last year, and he not only lived up to the hype, but he surpassed it in training camp and in the preseason. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short due to injury.

We expect him to be back and even better entering his sophomore season with the Seahawks. He will establish himself as their true WR2 this season and will be an important fantasy contributor for a long time.

TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Johnson is an athletic young tight end with a ton of talent. The addition of Isaiah Likely this offseason has tanked his fantasy value.

We aren't ready to write him off just yet. He has too much talent and has flashed his upside. If you can acquire him for cheap, he's worth stashing on your bench to see what his role will look like in New York alongside Likely.



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