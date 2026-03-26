2026 Superflex Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza Or Jeremiyah Love At Pick 1.1?

The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than a month away and is set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Not long after that, most dynasty owners will be holding their dynasty rookie drafts.

We already did a dynasty rookie mock draft, but we switched it up a bit here. This is our way-too-early dynasty rookie mock draft for Superflex leagues.

1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

It doesn't matter what the format is; Love is going to be the top pick in just about every rookie draft. He is the most special fantasy prospect in this draft, and we don't believe a quarterback will take the top spot even in Superflex leagues.

1.2 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The big difference in a Superflex format is the rise of Fernando Mendoza. He is by far the top quarterback in this draft and the only quarterback expected to be a locked-in starter in the NFL.

1.3 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

There are three top wide receivers in this rookie class. Different people will have them ranked in different orders. For us, Tate is the best wide receiver in this class.

1.4 WR Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon is ranked as our second rookie wide receiver in this class. While he may not project as your traditional X receiver on the next level, he is too good to drop any further than this.

1.5 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Tyson is the third of our Big 3 wide receivers in this rookie class. He's a big-bodied outside wideout who projects to be a true WR1 on the next level. While he is currently the third wide receiver in this mock, his landing spot could shoot him up draft boards.

1.6 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It seems like every year, there is one truly special tight end prospect in the draft. Sadiq is far-and-away that project this year. This won't be a situation like Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland last year. Sadiq is the tight end to get and get early if you want to target the position.

1.7 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

We are projecting Concepcion to be the wide receiver in the second tier of rookie wideouts to be the guy who excites fantasy owners. When you watch his film, he has the upside to be a game-breaker on any given play.

1.8 WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston isn't a prospect we love, but so far, he hasn't lost any steam despite the questions surrounding his speed and overall athleticism. There is still a chance he falls and is jumped by Omar Cooper Jr by the time we get to rookie drafts.

1.9 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

This is not a strong running back class as far as high-end options go, but both of the top two fantasy running backs could both be from Notre Dame. It will be interesting to see where Price lands and how being in the same backfield as Love impacts his value.

1.10 Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson sneaks in at the 10 spot in the first round. While he may not be a great prospect, if a fantasy team is in need of a quarterback, he's probably the only other potential starter in this class. We have him projected to be a first-round pick, but at worst, he's an early second-rounder. There isn't another quarterback in this draft who will be drafted in the first two rounds after him.

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