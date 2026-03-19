The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place starting April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Recently, our expert here at NFL Draft On SI, Justin Melo, did an excellent mock draft for next month's event. We are going to grade how those landing spots play out for the top fantasy options, should the draft play out as he predicted.



1.1 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders



Landing on a bad team generally comes with the territory of being the top quarterback in your draft class. When it comes to a franchise quarterback, it's his job to raise the level of the terrible team he's landing on, and the Raiders are terrible. His rookie year could be rough, but he will be a solid starting NFL quarterback; however, we view him as a high-upside dynasty star. He should develop into a low-end QB1.



1.4 RB Jeremiyah Love, Tennessee Titans



Love is the top fantasy star in this draft, and the Titans would be an interesting landing spot. He would immediately cast Tony Pollard and Tajae Spears into irrelevancy. While the Titans' offense and, more importantly, their offensive line are not very good, this move would give them a talented young starting point on offense with Love and quarterback Cam Ward.



1.6 WR Carnell Tate, Cleveland Browns



Tate is the best wide receiver in this draft class and would step in as their WR1 on the first day of training camp. The question becomes whether or not Shedeur Sanders is good enough to sustain him as a fantasy football star. We believe he is, and Tate should thrive in Cleveland despite history not being on his side with that franchise.



Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1.13 WR Makai Lemon, Los Angeles Rams



It seems everyone expects Lemon to land in Los Angeles. That's because it makes sense. He's a perfect fit in Sean McVay's offense and would be an absolute menace opposite of Puka Nacua. You can make a strong case that he's every bit as good as Nacua. This team proved they can sustain two fantasy viable stars at the position, and Lemon would step in perfectly, replacing an aged-out Davante Adams.



1.14 WR Jordyn Tyson, Baltimore Ravens



We love this landing spot for Tyson. All offseason, we have been calling for the Ravens to get a big-bodied wideout who can go up and get the ball if Lamar Jackson throws it up to him. Zay Flowers is a good player, but Jackson needs a downfield threat who can pull down those 50/50 balls. This is the perfect landing spot and would do wonders for the fantasy value of both Tyson and Jackson.



1.19 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Carolina Panthers



As a Ja'Tavion Sanders believer, this would be the nail in his coffin in Carolina. Nevertheless, Sadiq would be a huge upgrade. No matter where he lands, he's going to be great. This landing spot would allow him to take over the vast majority of the snaps with almost no real competition. He would be a fantasy TE1 as a rookie.



1.21 WR KC Concepcion, Pittsburgh Steelers



Concepcion could certainly carve out a role in Pittsburgh in the slot and complements DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr perfectly. They are big-bodied physical wideouts, while Concepcion is smaller but fast. However, there would be a lot of mouths to feed in a what could already be a run-heavy offense. At some point, all these weapons will start cannibalizing each other.



1.27 WR Omar Cooper Jr, San Francisco 49ers



We know Cooper will fit in San Francisco because he would step right into the role Deebo Samuel used to fill. That role gave us some extremely high highs, but also some frustrating lows at times. He would be fighting for opportunities with Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey in San Fran. His dynasty value would be through the roof, but his rookie year could be a rocky road for fantasy owners.



1.29 WR Denzel Boston, Kansas City Chiefs



The addition of Boston would give Patrick Mahomes a big wideout who can go up and get the ball. They have the possession guys, the speed guys, and the YAC guys in their WR corps, but Boston would bring something they are lacking. He'd be a great fit and could have an immediate impact in Kansas City.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News