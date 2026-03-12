2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Round 1: Jeremiyah Love Headlines Top Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23 through April 25. Following the draft, dynasty leagues will start running their dynasty rookie drafts. A lot can change after we find out where these rookies land, but with the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine behind us, draft value is becoming clearer. This is our first round 2026 dynasty fantasy football rookie mock draft.

1.01 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

There is almost no doubt that Love will end up being the first pick in rookie drafts this year. No matter where he lands, we expect him to hold onto the top spot.

1.02 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is our top wide receiver on the board, so without a landing spot, we have him as our first wide receiver off the board in rookie drafts. However, he could drop a few spots depending on how things play out at the draft.

1.03 WR Makai Lemon, USC

Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Our WR2 is Lemon. We have him above Tyson as the WR2 and third overall rookie option for fantasy owners. It could end up being a bit of a toss-up between him and Jordyn Tyson for the WR2 spot in this draft.

1.04 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Sadiq is a special talent, and we expect him to jump one of these three top wide receivers in rookie drafts. We love him going fourth overall in this draft.

1.05 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Tyson is currently sitting fifth overall in our mock draft, but second overall isn't out of the realm of possibilities for this stud prospect.

1.06 RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Singleton is a running back that we expect to shoot up draft boards both in real life and in fantasy over the next month and a half. His landing spot could drastically change his fantasy value, both positively or negatively.

1.07 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Where he goes in the NFL draft could depend on fit and need, but we expect fantasy owners to get higher on Conepcion as he will be viewed as more of a big-play threat and high-upside option than other wide receivers selected in the same range.

1.08 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza will undoubtedly be the first overall pick in this year's draft. The top and only truly impressive quarterback is only going to drop so far. If he were going somewhere other than the Las Vegas Raiders, he'd probably be going even higher. What the Raiders do in free agency could also impact his value.

1.09 WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boston is a wideout that a lot of people probably have going higher, but after a subpar combine performance, we expect him to slowly slip down fantasy draft boards a few spots for more exciting options.

1.10 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price is a very impressive prospect, but playing his college ball in the same backfield as Love is skewing a lot of outlooks on him. Some view him as an impressive running back who just happened to be in a dynamic backfield with a superstar, while others believe he benefited from the system and wasn't good enough to be a starter.

1.11 WR Chris Bell, Louisville

If one player is going to make a big jump between now and draft day, it's Bell. If not for a late-season torn ACL, Bell would be going much higher. Nevertheless, he's a special player with a ton of speed. He'll be a steal if he falls this far, but he might be going higher by the time it's time to draft.

1.12 RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Washington is already ascending up draft boards after his impressive performance at the combine. The 223-pound back ran a 4.33 40-yard dash. That is sure catch the eye of dynasty owners.

