Geno Smith Moving on from Raiders: Should He Return to the New York Jets?

With the Las Vegas Raiders fully expected to draft Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team is set to release quarterback Geno Smith. Smith spent one year with the Raiders, and it did not go particularly well. After rejuvenating his career with the Seattle Seahawks, he took a huge step back in 2025. The 35-year-old veteran will look to bounce back in 2026. These are the top landing spots for Smith.

Raiders set to release QB Geno Smith at the start of the league year. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/mLoWSRrAWp — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2026

New York Jets

Smith could go back where it all started, rejoining the Jets, who drafted him with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Surely, a return to the Jets will be just as disastrous as his first run with the team. After watching how Smith and Sam Darnold have done since escaping the grasp of Gang Green, it seems that the Jets are the bigger problem than the quarterbacks that continue to bust for them. Combine the complete and total incompetence of the embarrassing franchise with the fact that Smith is past his prime years, and this move would go horribly bad for everyone involved.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta is looking for a contingency play for Michael Penix Jr., who is coming off a third ACL tear, with this one fortunately being the first to his left knee. Still, it is not a lock that he'll be fully healthy for Week 1, and we aren't sure that they are sold on him being their long-term franchise quarterback. Smith is the perfect quarterback to bring in for the 2026 season. He's a serviceable option who will likely come with a reasonable price tag. As a one-year option, Smith makes a ton of sense for the Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If Aaron Rodgers decides to retire or sign with another team like the Minnesota Vikings, it could leave Pittsburgh scrambling for an option at quarterback. While Smith is not a great option for a team hoping to make the playoffs, Pittsburgh may have to settle for a quarterback like Smith if Rodgers ends up leaving them high and dry. This is the one spot where Smith could land and start for a potential playoff-caliber team.

Geno Smith’s release by the Raiders opens the door for a second (or third or fourth) act in his career, whether it’s a sentimental return to the Jets, a short-term solution for the Falcons, or a potential playoff shot in Pittsburgh. Fantasy managers and NFL fans alike will be watching closely, as his next landing spot could shift draft strategies and impact team dynamics across the league.

