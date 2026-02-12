2026 Fantasy Football: Top-10 Dynasty Sell-High Candidates featuring Kenneth Walker III, Joe Burrow, and A.J. Brown
With the 2025 fantasy football season behind us, it's time for dynasty fantasy football owners to start thinking about 2026. Whether you finished first, last, or somewhere in between last year, there are always roster moves you can make to improve your team.
With two months to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, there is still time to flip some over-performing players for incoming rookies. Players coming off an unlikely successful season and those with high name-brand value are our targets here. Let's dig into the top-10 players that dynasty fantasy football owners should be looking to sell-high on entering the 2026 season.
1. RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
The reigning Super Bowl MVP's value will probably never be higher, and now is the time to cash in. Kenneth Walker III may have earned himself more carries next year, but Zach Charbonnet will be back at some point to give Walker's fantasy owners a headache. If you can flip Walker for a high first-round pick or similarly valued veteran that you trust more, the time to sell (high) is here.
2. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Wan'Dale Robinson benefited from a massive target share in 2025 after Malik Nabers got hurt, and has an inflated value right now because of it. He'll enter this offseason as a free agent, but he'll remain a slot receiver no matter where he lands in 2026, and is highly unlikely to be the only option on his offense like he was this season. Look to flip him for a first-round pick if you can get someone to bite.
3. WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown is about to turn 29, and is coming off a down season. While that doesn't scream sell-high, Brown still has plenty of name value as the Eagles' WR1. While Brown still remains a top-10 fantasy WR, the Eagles offense isn't set up for him to maximize his value. If you can find a trade partner willing to part with a high first-round pick or an ascending younger player, Brown is a great sell-high option.
4. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
After a monster 2024, Saquon Barkley is coming off a good-but-not-great 2025 season. His yards per carry and fantasy points per game took a hit last season, and he just turned 29 years old. If you're a rebuilding team, look to find a contending team in search of an RB1 and cash in for a first-rounder in your upcoming rookie draft.
5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor was a mid-season MVP candidate, but saw a bit of a dropoff in production as the season went on. While he was a top-3 fantasy running back in 2025, his value is capped due to his lack of involvement in the passing game. Taylor's fantasy value won't get any higher than it is now, so it's time to strike while the iron is hot.
6. WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Michael Wilson’s 2025 value skyrocketed during Marvin Harrison Jr.’s absence, where he averaged almost 120 yards per game over a five-game stretch. But that also means his fantasy value will never get higher, as Harrison Jr. is expected to start the 2026 season healthy. Look to flip Wilson for a draft pick or RB1, as he's unlikely to be more than a WR2 next season.
7. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
This is a little trickier, as there probably aren't many fantasy owners looking to pay for the aging Travis Kelce, but he still finished as the TE3 last season. Coming off career lows in yards per reception and yards per route run, Kelce is a perfect player to tangle with a contending team looking to sure up their roster at tight end.
8. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is an amazing real-life quarterback, but his durability has been a thorn in fantasy football owners' sides for years now. While you may not have fellow fantasy owners beating down your door for Burrow, it only takes one league mate who values name-brand players to open the door for a sell-high deal.
9. WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
George Pickens thrived in Dallas last season, but he also benefited from a CeeDee Lamb injury and the increased usage that corresponded with Lamb's missed games. While Pickens is a free agent this offseason, the Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag to keep him in Dallas. Playing as the 1B to Lamb, Pickens is unlikely to match his stats from 2025 so the time to sell high is now.
10. QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love was the ultimate boom-or-bust fantasy player last season, and fantasy football owners have varying degrees of trust in him. Playing in a run-first offense, Love will likely continue to have a boom-or-bust 2026, which makes it good business to see if you can find a league mate who values him as an elite quarterback.
Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.