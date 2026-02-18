2026 Late-Round Wide Receivers Who Could Be The Next Puka Nacua Including Deion Burks

We have seen plenty of wide receivers ascend from Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft to high-end superstars or even Hall of Famers. Just about every season, we see a few late-round wideouts break out. The most notable star receiver to be selected on Day 3 in the past few years is former fifth-round pick Puka Nacua. Nacua has gone from an afterthought on draft day coming out of USC to one of the best wide receivers in the game. That inevitably leads to the question, who will be the next Puka Nacua? These are some candidates to be Day 3 stars at wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Branch could go a bit overlooked in the NFL Draft because he is expected to be locked in as a slot receiver on the next level. He's also a bit undersized. Nevertheless, he is explosive and fast with the ability to cause defenses problems both underneath and downfield. His yards after catch are impressive because he has the speed and the ability to both break tackles and force defenders to miss.

Deion Burks, Oklahoma Sooners

Burks' production isn't going to blow you away, but his film shows a very good receiver who does everything well. His game should translate seamlessly to the next level. With his skill set, it also shouldn't take him long to establish himself in the NFL. He will end up being a steal in the NFL.

CJ Daniels, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daniels is an excellent route runner who plays with toughness and can go up and get the ball. He's also dangerous with the ball after the catch and has elite hands. It shouldn't take him long to get on the field, because he does the little things well that most rookies don't, like run blocking and running a nuanced route tree.

Bryce Lane, NDSU Bison

Lane is a player who will inevitably go overlooked because he played against FCS competition and is expected to run in the area of a 4.6 forty-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. However, he's an excellent wide receiver who stands 6'3 with a 40-inch vertical leap. He does all the little things well, is great downfield, and is dominant on jump balls. Also, he is dangerous once he gets the ball in his hand.

Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) catches a pass against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rivers has a ton of upside because of his high-end speed and playmaking ability. He has a ton of skills and abilities that could result in him being a superstar. However, he also has plenty of risk that will drop him down draft boards. His drop issues are well-documented, and he struggles with contested catches at just 180 pounds. His best chance to thrive is in a timing-based offense with an accurate quarterback who can hit him in stride and let him maximize his massive potential.

