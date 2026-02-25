2026 NFL Combine Snubs Including Jadyn Ott & Tyren Montgomery

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this week, and many of the top prospects entering the 2026 NFL Draft will be working out and putting their talents on display for scouts and general managers. Despite all the talent that will be out on the field, there are still plenty of college football stars who were snubbed and didn't receive an invite to the combine. These are the top 2026 NFL Scouting Combine snubs that we wish we got to see work out this week.

RB Kaelon Black, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) celebrates after rushing in a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is surprising that Black didn't get an invite coming off a National Championship, but he was left off the list. He is an impressive running back who gets downhill in a hurry and punishes opposing defenses. Black stays low to the ground and falls forward for those extra yards. In 2025, he rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. His transition to the next level should be easy too, because he does the little things well, including pass protection, which many young running backs struggle with.

RB Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

In the right scheme, Ott has legitimate three-down upside from a skill set standpoint, but health has been an issue. However, he has both the ability to force defenders to miss with his agility and short-area quickness, and can break tackles and create yards after contact. Also, he is a solid pass-catcher who could take that area of his game to the next level if given the opportunity.

WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll Blue Streaks

National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Montgomery is the player here I'd most like to see at the combine. He is the best D-III wide receiver in the country and is impressive to watch. After he turned so many heads at the Senior Bowl, where many called him the best receiver at practice. His physicality and ability to dominate on contested catches jump off the screen, and we'd love to see how he stacks up athletically against D-1 athletes. Last season, he caught 119 passes for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns.

WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati Bearcats

Allen would have been a fun player to watch run. He was another Senior Bowl star, and his big-play ability strikes fear in any defense he lines up against. Through his college career, he averaged 16.2 yards per catch. Last season, he caught 51 passes, and 13 of them went for a touchdown. His 180-pound frame could limit him a bit, but he can change a game on one play, which is exactly the kind of player who could spike their draft value at the combine.

