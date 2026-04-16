2026 NFL Draft Dallas Cowboys Team Needs: Sonny Styles Would Be A Key Addition

The 2026 NFL Draft will be taking place next week, kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Teams will look to select high-level draft picks to fill holes in their rosters and build their franchise around.

Some teams will look to address their biggest needs, while others will select the best players available. There are a few teams that are currently holding multiple first-round picks in this year's draft. One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 12th and 20th overall picks in Round 1.

We are going to take a look at the Cowboys' biggest team needs. Also, we will be giving you some options of who they could target to fill those voids.

Linebacker

Dallas needs to address the linebacker position. They need a true inside linebacker who can serve as a captain on the field and stop both the run and the pass when called upon.

Currently, they do have DeMarvion Overshown, who is a great player, but he's a bit more of a hybrid linebacker and suffered a massive injury in 2024. Dallas needs another inside linebacker in their starting lineup to help shore up a defense that they have been heavily investing in to improve.



Potential Target: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State



Styles is the best true inside linebacker in this draft. While it would be incredible and not impossible that he falls to pick 20 because of the position he plays, it's much more likely they would have to select him with their 12th pick. He'd be the perfect building block to pair with Quinnen Williams and build their front seven around for the future.

Cornerback

The Cowboys' pass defense was horrific last season. They have added some pieces like Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke to help improve at safety, but they still need a ton of help at cornerback. There are a handful of options they could target in this year's draft with either of their picks.

Potential Target: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee





McCoy is our top cornerback when it comes to talent, and they would likely have to select him with the No. 12. However, some reports have surfaced that he could slip in drafts because of the ACL tear that cost him the entirety of last season. If they could get him with the 20th overall pick, he'd be an absolute steal.

Edge Rusher

Another way to address their pass defense is by bringing in players who can get to the quarterback. After trading Micah Parsons last offseason, they need to improve their pass rush. Luckily for them, there are a ton of great edge rushers in this draft.

Potential Target: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M





Howell is a great edge rusher and might have somehow even been a bit underrated through the draft process. Depending on how things fall, they could select him with either pick. It will all depend on how teams end up ranking this great class of pass rushers.



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