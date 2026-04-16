2026 NFL Draft New York Giants Team Needs: Carnell Tate Would Be A Game-Changer For Jaxson Dart

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place starting in one week, kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All 32 NFL teams will look to select elite prospects to fill holes in their rosters and build their franchise around.

While some teams will look to address their biggest needs, others will select the best players available. The teams at or near the top of the draft will get the top players in this year's draft. One of those teams near the top of the draft is the New York Giants, who hold the fifth overall pick in Round 1.

We are going to take a look at the Giants' biggest team needs. Also, we will be giving you some options of who they could target to fill those voids in the first round.

Offensive Lineman

New York has been trying to build their offensive line for years now. They have made some improvements, but still need a lot of help with their interior offensive line. The issue they are going to run into with that is the fifth overall pick is a bit too high a pick to spend on a guard. However, they could trade back and select an elite guard, and there are a few very good ones in this year's class.

Potential Target: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane will likely be the first guard off the board in the draft, although there are a few other guards in that conversation. They could probably even move outside the top 10 and still get any guard that they want. This would be a huge addition for their offense and would help keep their young stars productive and healthy.

Cornerback

While the Giants have a lot of talent in their front seven, they still need help in their secondary. Specifically at cornerback. Despite all the high-end talent they have upfront, their corners still couldn't stay with their receivers last season. It has been an issue for a few years now.

Potential Target: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is widely considered the cornerback in this draft by the majority of analysts. We have Jermod McCoy ranked higher, but there are some concerns regarding his knee injury. At pick No. 5, the Giants are going to want to minimize risk. Delane is an outstanding corner and could be a difference-maker for their franchise.

Wide Receiver

The Giants will be getting Malik Nabers back from his torn ACL this season, we assume healthy, but they could still use another wide receiver. After losing Wan'Dale Robinson to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, they are left with Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney as their top wide receivers behind Nabers. That simply isn't good enough.

This may not be their most pressing need, but there will be a massive drop-off at the position by the time they pick again, and if they want to give Jaxson Dart the best opportunity to be successful, this could go a long way in helping that process.

Potential Target: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

If they are picking a wideout fifth overall, it has to be Tate. He is our top-rated wide receiver prospect, and there is no other wide receiver worth picking that high. However, they could maneuver and trade back from pick No. 5 and acquire assets if they have their eye on another receiver.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News