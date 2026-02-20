2026 NFL Free Agency: Top 3 Brandon Aiyuk Landing Spots

Brandon Aiyuk's time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end after he failed to play a single snap last season, coming off a knee injury. There has been speculation about how much of that was due to the injury and how much to the strained relationship between Aiyuk and the team. Either way, he is out in San Fran and will be a free agent this offseason. With the injury and his last season being subpar before the injury, it's hard to gauge just how much interest teams will have in Aiyuk this offseason. It will be interesting to see what kind of contract he gets. These are the top landing spots for Aiyuk this offseason.

New England Patriots

The Patriots need an upgrade at wide receiver, and Aiyuk has legitimate WR1 upside. He would be a great pairing with Stefon Diggs for the short-term and eventually take over as the top guy in New England. Aiyuk is still just 27 years old, and if he returns to form, he could be a strong option for Drake Maye for about four years. They could use a reasonably priced receiver to pair with their star quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aiyuk would make an interesting option for the Steelers. Especially with the contract situation involving DK Metcalf and his guaranteed money potentially being void due to his suspension. For the sake of keeping this simple, let's just say Metcalf remains in Pittsburgh. Metcalf and Aiyuk could make an incredible duo. It would also give this core of veterans, which includes future Hall of Famers like Aaron Rodgers and TJ Watt, potentially one last shot at winning a Super Bowl. This is a team that is always trying to win now, even when they probably shouldn't be, and this is a win-now move.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore already has Zay Flowers, and Aiyuk could complement Flowers as more of a true WR1. Finding good wide receivers has been an issue for the Ravens throughout the entire existence of their franchise. They have drafted the position terribly, and any good free agent signings have been older players. Bringing in a receiver like Aiyuk to pair with Flowers could give them the first true high-end duo they've ever had, and perhaps give Lamar Jackson what he needs to make it to a Super Bowl.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: