Best Fantasy Football Landing Spot for Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

Things have seemingly soured between the Arizona Cardinals and their quarterback, Kyler Murray. It is widely expected that he will be playing in a different uniform in 2026. There are plenty of teams that would welcome him with open arms. These are the top potential landing spots for Murray this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. They thoroughly screwed up their situation by opting to move on from both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones and rolling with JJ McCarthy. It would be smart for them not to commit to a mistake and go in a different direction immediately. If they want to keep McCarthy as a backup and try to develop them, that works, but this team has a Super Bowl defense and a high-end offense surrounding their quarterback. Murray would be a perfect fit for Minnesota. All they need is a decent quarterback, and Murray is a playmaker who has the upside to be far better than average.

Indianapolis Colts

We saw what the Colts were able to do with Daniel Jones last season, and how things fell apart once he got injured. If they decide to move on from Jones, who is a free agent,, Murray would be a strong option to replace Jones. Based on what we saw in 2025, the addition of Murray could have them competing for a playoff spot or even an AFC South championship in 2026 and beyond.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Murray would continue a pattern we've seen from the Steelers. They have no interest in rebuilding, even if it comes at the price of having them mired in mediocrity seemingly forever. In recent years, they have gone with quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers to try to stay afloat. If Rodgers or the Steelers decide to move on from that situation, Murray fits the role of a quarterback who could help them go 9 - 8 and lose in the first round of the playoffs.

New York Jets

This would be a terrible situation for both the Jets and Murray, which is exactly why the Jets might do it. Bad franchises tend to make bad decisions. No one would be surprised if they threw a bunch of money at Murray only to win six games and set their rebuild back. With their miserable quarterback situation, they have to be considered a landing spot for any quarterback who becomes available.

Miami Dolphins

Murray doesn't make a ton of sense for the Dolphins, who look to be in a full rebuild after moving on from Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and soon Minkah Fitzpatrick, if you believe the reports. However, there is one reason this could make sense. Both the Cardinals and Dolphins are looking for a fresh start at quarterback, and swap of Murray for Tua Tagovailoa could work out for both teams both financially and on the field.

