Seattle Seahawks 2026 Team Needs: Upgrade Sam Darnold’s Offensive Playmakers

With the Super Bowl behind us, the NFL season is now officially behind us. Next up for football fans to look forward to is free agency, followed by NFL Draft season. The 2026 NFL Draft order is now set, and after winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks will pick last at 32nd overall. Despite winning the Super Bowl this season, they still have plenty of holes they will have to fill this offseason. These are the top team needs for the Seahawks.

Add More Wide Receiver Playmakers Around Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle has found their start WR1 in Jaxon Smith-Njigba; however, they have to find pieces to put around him. Cooper Kupp showed this season that he is well past his prime and is no longer an NFL WR2. We don't expect him to get better with age when he enters next season at 33 years old. He finished this year with 593 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like Tory Horton could potentially be a breakout star next season when he returns healthy with a bigger role, but that's a lot to put on an unproven second-year player when you have an open championship window. It would be surprising if they didn't add a WR2 caliber player in free agency.

Add More Running Back Depth Beyond Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks may have a bit of a dilemma on their hands. It looked clear that they planned on moving on from Kenneth Walker III this offseason when his contract expired and turning the reins over to Zach Charbonnet. However, now Walker is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and Charbonnet is sidelined with a torn ACL.

This is a situation that will be intriguing to see how it plays out. They could franchise tag Walker, but they could also simply sign a free agent to take his spot. Two names to watch for the Seahawks are Rico Dowdle and Tyler Allgeier if they don't bring Walker back.

Upgrade The Offensive Line

Their biggest hole could be on their offensive line. Specifically, they need help with their interior offensive line. They need to improve at offensive guard. This is a position they could address in either free agency or the NFL Draft. Guard is not considered a priority position like tackles are, so they fall further in the draft and become available more in free agency. We expect this to be their top priority.

