New England Patriots 2026 Team Needs: Surround Drake Maye With More Weapons

This year's Super Bowl is over, and the NFL season is now officially behind us. Next thing up for football fans to look forward to is free agency, followed by NFL Draft season. The 2026 NFL Draft order is now set, and after losing in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots will have the 31st overall pick. Despite winning the AFC this season, they still have plenty of holes they will have to fill this offseason. These are the top team needs for the Patriots.

Surround Drake Maye With Better Wide Receivers

The Patriots have officially found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, but now they have to find him a true star wide receiver. Stefon Diggs was his top option this season, but he is past his prime and will be turning 33 next season. Even if he has another strong year in him, he's not a long-term answer at WR1 for the Pats. Along with Diggs were Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams.

That simply isn't a good enough group. An interesting name to watch for the Patriots could be AJ Brown or, to a lesser degree, Tyreek Hill if they don't want to use their first-round pick to address this issue. Brown would be a great addition, while Hill could be a stopgap option to pair with Diggs for a year or two.

Shore Up The Offensive Line

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) shake hands with New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66). | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Maye was sacked at least five times in every playoff game this season, including six times in their Super Bowl loss, for a total of 21 times. That is an NFL record for a single playoff run. They need to add a high-end starting left tackle, as well as bring in help for their interior offensive line. It became abundantly clear in the playoffs that this group simply wasn't good enough. The last thing New England wants is to see their young quarterback start dealing with injuries like we've seen with so many other stars around the league, most notably Joe Burrow, whose record he broke with those 21 playoff sacks.

Upgrade The Edge Rusher Position

Getting to the quarterback was an issue for the Patriots this season. They need to produce more pressure to knock quarterbacks out of their spot and help them make big plays on defense. Their run defense is spectacular, and they have a strong secondary, but they need to get to the quarterback more often and more consistently.

Add Another Shutdown Cornerback To Pair With Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This isn't a dire need, but if they could pair Christian Gonzalez with another stud cornerback opposite him, it could take their defense to another level. Their corners are good enough, but they could really thrive with an upgrade at CB2.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: