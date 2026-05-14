2026 NFL Schedule Release: Do International Games Pose Fantasy Football Risks?

The NFL is doing its yearly slow release of top games on the 2026 schedule. Highlight games feature the Lions and Bills opening the new Highmark Stadium, and a 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne, Australia. These are the 12 games confirmed, as of May 13, and how they outlook for fantasy football and DFS showdown slates.

Week 1 — Patriots @ Seahawks (TNF)

The Seahawks will unveil their new Super Bowl banner as they host the team they defeated, the New England Patriots. The game will be volatile in scoring. Look for Jadarian Price to be a touchdown scorer in his NFL debut.

Week 1 — 49ers vs Rams in Melbourne, Australia

These two teams are top-5 NFL offenses. Nonetheless, they travel 17 hours into the future, which can play a huge role in scoring and fresh minds outside of their circadian rhythm

Week 1 — Cowboys @ Giants (SNF)

The NFC East rivalry marked the debut of Sunday Night Football. Jaxson Dart hopes to have Malik Nabers back, while his recent was announced to endure a 2nd surgery. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott aims to reach 5,000 yards while facing John Harbaugh for the first time as the Giants' new coach. Scoring may be volatile in this game.

Week 1 — Broncos @ Chiefs (MNF)

The return of Pat Mahomes is expected to go down in his quest to get back to the playoffs. Expect Denver to give a tough defensive matchup while the Broncos attack with Jaylen Waddle as their new, high-upside wideout.

Week 2 — Lions @ Bills (TNF)

The Bills open up their new Highmark Stadium. The game is expected to be a very high-scoring affair, no question about it.

Week 3 — Ravens @ Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil can feature rain and very hot weather. How may this affect offense? A lot, especially with humidity. Expect a high-scoring game on paper to be perhaps more middling to a 23-20-type result.

Week 4 — Colts @ Commanders in London, England

The NFL is familiar with this trip, having been going to England for years. The teams can expect to play to their usual level. Both defenses and mid-tier, so expect scoring to be matchup-based.

Week 5 — Eagles @ Jaguars in London, England

Jaguars are England's home team. They are a dark-horse Super Bowl contender. Look to Bhayshul Tuten to score as the Jaguars new RB1, as of now.

Week 6 — Texans @ Jaguars in London, England

The Jaguars have the advantage of playing back-to-back London games. They will have the time zone down better. The defensive matchup will be tough, but the Jaguars have the all-around upper hand.

Week 7 — Steelers vs Saints in Paris, France

The NFL is going to France for this game. The Saints, with a heavy French-American population in New Orleans, could logically have more fans. Nonetheless, it is a neutral game. The Steelers will contest Tyler Shough with their elite defense, while they are a new-look team with Michael Pittman Jr. added and quarterback uncertainty.

Week 9 — Bengals vs Falcons in Madrid, Spain

These teams will face off in Real Madrid's home stadium. The Falcons and Bengals both expect to be high-powered offenses. As for the Falcons, they have many question marks with Tua Tagovailoa. By the time this game happens, a better picture shall be had.

Week 10 — Patriots vs Lions in Munich, Germany

This matchup can be high-powered on offense, but much is unknown. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator, while the Patriots have turnover at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs gone and AJ Brown potentially headed to town.

Week 11 — Vikings vs 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico

The water situation in Mexico City is very dicey. NASCAR came to town last summer, and many drivers got ill. Watch out for that when your fantasy football players are over this border.

Week 12 — Packers @ Rams on Thanksgiving Eve

The NFL attacks every sort of holiday. The Rams will host the Packers in another matchup of 2 top-10 offenses. Josh Jacobs and Kyren Williams are very likely touchdown scorers.

Week 12 — Eagles @ Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has one game announced in this one. Who knows what these teams will bring offensively by then? The Eagles have minor controversy over Jalen Hurts' future, while the Cowboys have uncertainty over George Pickens' future.

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