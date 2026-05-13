Malik Nabers Had Second Knee Surgery; Will He Be Ready for Camp?

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, reportedly underwent a second surgery on his right knee weeks ago to clean out some scar tissue that was creating stiffness in the joint.

The report by The Athletic added that the second surgery is not expected to impact the receiver’s recovery timeline.

Nabers, who initially underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL in his right knee on October 28, has refused to predict when he might be given the green light to return to full action, saying that when his body tells him he’s ready, he’ll be ready.

“My target date is when my body feels good to get out there, and I can continue to be who I am,” Nabers told reporters the day after the 2025 season ended. “If my body doesn’t feel right [Week 1], then I’m not going to play.”

Meanwhile, general manager Joe Schoen, whenever asked about Nabers’ progress, has expressed optimism, but has also hedged a bit in committing to when the team’s No. 1 receiver might be back on the field.

“The plan is hopefully for him to still be ready for training camp. Again, don't hold me to it; things change,” Schoen told reporters earlier this year at the combine.

“You guys have done this before. I learned my lesson, but you know, every patient reacts differently, and hopefully there won't be any setbacks. But the plan is for him to be ready to go to training camp.”

Nabers was reportedly present at the start of their offseason program, which began on April 7, a fact Schoen confirmed to reporters during the league meetings at the end of March.

It’s unknown what, if anything, Nabers has been able to do as far as running or any on-field work, as the Giants did not allow reporters access to the team’s voluntary minicamp held before the draft. Reporters will get their first look at the team starting next week when they are allowed in to view select OTA practices.

While there is hope that Nabers will be ready for camp, even if it means his reps are managed, a more realistic scenario as of now could see him start camp on the PUP list, which would buy him additional time to heal before attempting to pass a physical.

The team could also deploy a similar strategy to that of what they used with left tackle Andrew Thomas last year, in which Thomas, who was coming off foot surgery, spent most of training camp on PUP before finally being activated toward the end of the summer so he could be added to the 53-man roster.

Thomas then continued to ramp up his activity, missing the first two games of the 2025 season before returning on a pitch count for the third game. By the fourth game, Thomas was fully functional and able to play an entire game.

Nabers was injured in the Giants' Week 4 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season. In addition to needing his ACL repaired, he also needed his meniscus repaired in the same knee.

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