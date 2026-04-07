2026 Top Five Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Running Backs Led By Jeremiyah Love

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in just over two weeks on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fantasy owners, especially dynasty owners, will be keeping a close eye on the rookie prospects and where they land. Rookie running backs are one of the most valuable pieces for a dynasty team. These are the top five rookie running backs that dynasty owners need to know.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

There is no doubt who the top running back prospect in this class is. Love isn't only the dynasty running back in 2026; he's the top fantasy player. Even in Superflex leagues, we expect Love to go ahead of Fernando Mendoza in most drafts. He is an elite prospect on par with a player like Ashton Jeanty from last season. We wouldn't quite put him on the level of a Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkley, though.

Jonah Coleman, Washington

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Coleman is built to score touchdowns in the NFL. He's 5'8, 220 pounds, and has the power to slam between the tackles. He has seen his touchdowns climb each season in his college career, starting with four in 2022 and peaking at 15 last season. Over the course of his career, he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry and caught 31 passes last season. His skillset gives him bell-cow upside.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price is a very interesting prospect because he's loaded with talent, but was also stuck behind Love at Notre Dame. It leads to one of two thought processes. Either you believe he was held back and would have been a superstar somewhere else, or you believe he is a product of a great system and took advantage of defenses that Love had already worn out.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Singleton has a game-breaking upside and is one of the most explosive running backs in this class. Combined with his 219-pound frame, he is going to be a fantasy favorite, and we expect his fantasy value to continuously climb up to draft day. While he is very fast and accelerates quickly, he lacks elusiveness and has subpar vision. His highlight reel might be better than his actual play.

Mike Washington Jr, Arkansas

Washington got a big boost from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where the 6'1, 223-pounder ran a 4.33 40-yard dash. His production won't blow you away, but he has a strong 2025 campaign, rushing for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry with 28 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown. He is loaded with fantasy upside and could climb as high as the fantasy RB2 in this class with the right landing spot.

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