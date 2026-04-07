2026 Top Five Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receivers Led By Carnell Tate

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin later this month on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fantasy owners, especially dynasty owners, will keep a close eye on rookie prospects and their NFL landing spots. Rookie wide receivers might be the most important players for a dynasty team. These are the top five rookie wide receivers that dynasty owners need to know.

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate is the most talented and polished true outside WR1 in this draft. We expect him to be the first wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft, but the top three wide receivers in this class can all be lumped together closely. His fluidity, route running, and ability to dominate on all three levels give him the edge for us over the next two wideouts that we will be talking about.

Makai Lemon, USC

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You can easily make a case that Lemon is the best wide receiver in this draft class, and not many people would argue with you. However, he projects as more of a slot receiver on the NFL level. While that is only a slight concern and, in today's game, doesn't hinder a prospect nearly as much as it used to, it is enough to give Tate the slight edge between two high-level elite prospects.

Jordyn Tyson, Washington

Many analysts, scouts, and experts have Tyson as the top rookie wide receiver in this draft class. For us, he's the clear No. 3 with a noticeable gap both before and after him. His combination of size, versatility, athleticism, and ball skills will be enticing for an NFL team. There is no doubt he's a great receiver with a ton of upside. We just see a few subtle nuances in his game that have him lacking a bit behind Tate and Lemon, even if his ceiling could be even higher.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion is a game-breaking type player who will be able to win you a week on one play. He relies on his quickness to create separation and make plays with the ball in his hand after the catch. We are concerned about his ability to be a consistent fantasy producer on the next level, but we are confident his booms will be worth the risk of his busts.

Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

There is a lot to like with Cooper coming into the league, but we are also projecting a lot. At Indiana, his numbers weren't great, which we are chalking up to volume, and we are projecting that he can succeed on the outside, although he served mainly as a slot receiver with the Hoosiers. All the pieces seem to be there, but he still has to prove he can put them all together. Nevertheless, he's an impressive prospect with a ton of upside.

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