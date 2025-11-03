Fantasy Sports

49ers vs. Rams and Other Week 10 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 10.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) waves his finger after a penalty on the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) waves his finger after a penalty on the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Week 10 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 49.5)

This NFC West clash promises plenty of offensive firepower, even with some lingering injury questions. Matthew Stafford is a lineup lock as he’s legitimately an MVP candidate with a 21:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through eight games. Whether it’s Brock Purdy or Mac Jones under center for San Francisco, either signal-caller is a viable start. Christian McCaffrey is a locked-in RB1 every week, and Kyren Williams deserves strong RB2 consideration with his consistent workload. At receiver, Puka Nacua (if active) remains a must-start, while Davante Adams’ red zone usage keeps him firmly in WR1 territory. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall (if active) both offer flex value in what could be a back-and-forth battle through the air. George Kittle rounds out the group as an automatic start, especially in a game where tight ends have historically thrived against the Rams. Expect efficient, balanced offenses on both sides and plenty of fantasy production in a matchup with real shootout potential.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua exited the game with a chest injury in Week 9.
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford - Start 

Brock Purdy (Q)/Mac Jones - Start 

Running Backs:

Christian McCaffrey - Must Start 

Kyren Williams - Start 

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua (Q) - Must Start 

Davante Adams - Start 

Jauan Jennings - Start 

Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start 

Kendrick Bourne - Bench 

Tight Ends:

George Kittle - Must Start 

Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders (O/U: 49.5)

Jayden Daniels’ injury complicates things for the Commanders in Week 10, but this game should still be a fantasy-friendly environment. Marcus Mariota is a deeper-league option thanks to his rushing ability, while Jared Goff is a strong play against a Washington defense that ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed per game to single-callers. It also just lost Marshon Lattimore, one of its top corners. The Lions’ backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is a dream combo against a defense that also struggles against the run. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are also primed for big days. On the other side, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin — assuming he’s active — are worth starting as the Commanders are likely to play behind in this contest. 

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a prime matchup against the Commanders in Week 10.
Nov 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff - Start 

Marcus Mariota - Deeper League Play  

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

David Montgomery - Start 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Deebo Samuel - Start 

Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start

Luke McCaffrey - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Start 

Zach Ertz - Start

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 10 AFC East showdown has all the makings of a fantasy goldmine. Although the Dolphins have struggled this season, they’ve shown the ability to score in bunches at times. Josh Allen remains an every-week QB1 and should thrive in a potential shootout. Tua Tagovailoa, while more of a deeper-league option, still offers streaming appeal in a game that could push both offenses into high gear. Both James Cook and De’Von Achane are must-starts, with their home-run ability and involvement in the pass game. Khalil Shakir has emerged as a steady flex play, and Jaylen Waddle’s vertical threat could help unlock Miami’s offense. Dalton Kincaid also continues to shine as one of Allen’s most trusted weapons over this season. With elite playmakers on both sides, this matchup is loaded with fantasy potential and should easily live up to its high total.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 career games vs. the Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Tua Tagovailoa - Deeper League Play 

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start

De’Von Achane - Must Start

Ollie Gordon II - Bench  

Wide Receivers:

Khalil Shakir - Flex

Jaylen Waddle - Start 

Malik Washington - Deeper League Play  

Keon Coleman - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Start

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 48.5)

This matchup between Atlanta and Indianapolis should feature plenty of offensive rhythm and fantasy points to go with it. The running back duel between Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson headlines this one, as both are must-starts with elite usage. Daniel Jones is coming off his worst performance of the season, but he has been good enough overall this season to be trusted even in this difficult matchup. Michael Penix Jr. also profiles as a solid start in a favorable matchup coming off a three-touchdown performance. Drake London caught all three of those TDs from Penix last week and will continue to command targets. Michael Pittman Jr. remains a safe WR2 with a steady volume floor. Josh Downs and Alec Pierce offer intriguing flex value in deeper leagues, each capable of breaking a big play if the game script tilts toward a shootout. At tight end, Tyler Warren’s red-zone involvement makes him a top-tier option this week, and Kyle Pitts Sr. is a strong top 10 tight end now that he’s finally being used consistently. 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London scored three touchdowns in Week 9.
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Daniel Jones - Start 

Michael Penix Jr. - Start 

Running Backs:

Jonathan Taylor - Must Start 

Bijan Robinson - Must Start 

Tyler Allgeier - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Drake London - Must Start 

Michael Pittman Jr. - Start

Josh Downs - Flex 

Alec Pierce - Flex  

Darnell Mooney - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Tyler Warren - Must Start 

Kyle Pitts Sr. - Start 

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 48.5)

This Week 10 tilt between the Giants and Bears offers sneaky shootout potential. Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart each draw favorable matchups and should be started confidently. In the backfield, D’Andre Swift (if active) or Kyle Monangai both project as high-end RB2 options, while Tyrone Tracy provides some flex appeal thanks to his pass-catching ability. Out wide, Rome Odunze and DJ Moore headline the fantasy firepower. Moore’s value is finally emerging as Odunze has put up zero points this week. Wan’Dale Robinson is Dart’s go-to receiver, and Darius Slayton projects as a worthwhile flex in deeper formats. Tight ends Colston Loveland and Theo Johnson both enter the week as startable options, each capable of capitalizing on red-zone opportunities in a game expected to move the chains early and often. The Bears gave up 470 passing yards to Joe Flacco this week, so expect this one to carry a high point total. 

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns in Week 9.
Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts as he walks off the field after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Caleb Williams - Start 

Jaxson Dart - Start 

Running Backs:

D’Andre Swift (Q)/Kyle Monangai - Start 

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Flex 

Devin Singletary - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Rome Odunze - Start 

DJ Moore - Start

Wan’Dale Robinson - Start 

Darius Slayton - Flex 

Luther Burden III - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Colston Loveland - Start 

Theo Johnson - Start 

