49ers vs. Rams and Other Week 10 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 10 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 49.5)
This NFC West clash promises plenty of offensive firepower, even with some lingering injury questions. Matthew Stafford is a lineup lock as he’s legitimately an MVP candidate with a 21:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through eight games. Whether it’s Brock Purdy or Mac Jones under center for San Francisco, either signal-caller is a viable start. Christian McCaffrey is a locked-in RB1 every week, and Kyren Williams deserves strong RB2 consideration with his consistent workload. At receiver, Puka Nacua (if active) remains a must-start, while Davante Adams’ red zone usage keeps him firmly in WR1 territory. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall (if active) both offer flex value in what could be a back-and-forth battle through the air. George Kittle rounds out the group as an automatic start, especially in a game where tight ends have historically thrived against the Rams. Expect efficient, balanced offenses on both sides and plenty of fantasy production in a matchup with real shootout potential.
Quarterbacks:
Matthew Stafford - Start
Brock Purdy (Q)/Mac Jones - Start
Running Backs:
Christian McCaffrey - Must Start
Kyren Williams - Start
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua (Q) - Must Start
Davante Adams - Start
Jauan Jennings - Start
Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start
Kendrick Bourne - Bench
Tight Ends:
George Kittle - Must Start
Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders (O/U: 49.5)
Jayden Daniels’ injury complicates things for the Commanders in Week 10, but this game should still be a fantasy-friendly environment. Marcus Mariota is a deeper-league option thanks to his rushing ability, while Jared Goff is a strong play against a Washington defense that ranks inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed per game to single-callers. It also just lost Marshon Lattimore, one of its top corners. The Lions’ backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is a dream combo against a defense that also struggles against the run. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are also primed for big days. On the other side, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin — assuming he’s active — are worth starting as the Commanders are likely to play behind in this contest.
Quarterbacks:
Jared Goff - Start
Marcus Mariota - Deeper League Play
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
David Montgomery - Start
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start
Luke McCaffrey - Bench
Tight Ends:
Sam LaPorta - Start
Zach Ertz - Start
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (O/U: 49.5)
This Week 10 AFC East showdown has all the makings of a fantasy goldmine. Although the Dolphins have struggled this season, they’ve shown the ability to score in bunches at times. Josh Allen remains an every-week QB1 and should thrive in a potential shootout. Tua Tagovailoa, while more of a deeper-league option, still offers streaming appeal in a game that could push both offenses into high gear. Both James Cook and De’Von Achane are must-starts, with their home-run ability and involvement in the pass game. Khalil Shakir has emerged as a steady flex play, and Jaylen Waddle’s vertical threat could help unlock Miami’s offense. Dalton Kincaid also continues to shine as one of Allen’s most trusted weapons over this season. With elite playmakers on both sides, this matchup is loaded with fantasy potential and should easily live up to its high total.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Tua Tagovailoa - Deeper League Play
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
De’Von Achane - Must Start
Ollie Gordon II - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Khalil Shakir - Flex
Jaylen Waddle - Start
Malik Washington - Deeper League Play
Keon Coleman - Bench
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid - Start
Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 48.5)
This matchup between Atlanta and Indianapolis should feature plenty of offensive rhythm and fantasy points to go with it. The running back duel between Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson headlines this one, as both are must-starts with elite usage. Daniel Jones is coming off his worst performance of the season, but he has been good enough overall this season to be trusted even in this difficult matchup. Michael Penix Jr. also profiles as a solid start in a favorable matchup coming off a three-touchdown performance. Drake London caught all three of those TDs from Penix last week and will continue to command targets. Michael Pittman Jr. remains a safe WR2 with a steady volume floor. Josh Downs and Alec Pierce offer intriguing flex value in deeper leagues, each capable of breaking a big play if the game script tilts toward a shootout. At tight end, Tyler Warren’s red-zone involvement makes him a top-tier option this week, and Kyle Pitts Sr. is a strong top 10 tight end now that he’s finally being used consistently.
Quarterbacks:
Daniel Jones - Start
Michael Penix Jr. - Start
Running Backs:
Jonathan Taylor - Must Start
Bijan Robinson - Must Start
Tyler Allgeier - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Drake London - Must Start
Michael Pittman Jr. - Start
Josh Downs - Flex
Alec Pierce - Flex
Darnell Mooney - Bench
Tight Ends:
Tyler Warren - Must Start
Kyle Pitts Sr. - Start
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 48.5)
This Week 10 tilt between the Giants and Bears offers sneaky shootout potential. Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart each draw favorable matchups and should be started confidently. In the backfield, D’Andre Swift (if active) or Kyle Monangai both project as high-end RB2 options, while Tyrone Tracy provides some flex appeal thanks to his pass-catching ability. Out wide, Rome Odunze and DJ Moore headline the fantasy firepower. Moore’s value is finally emerging as Odunze has put up zero points this week. Wan’Dale Robinson is Dart’s go-to receiver, and Darius Slayton projects as a worthwhile flex in deeper formats. Tight ends Colston Loveland and Theo Johnson both enter the week as startable options, each capable of capitalizing on red-zone opportunities in a game expected to move the chains early and often. The Bears gave up 470 passing yards to Joe Flacco this week, so expect this one to carry a high point total.
Quarterbacks:
Caleb Williams - Start
Jaxson Dart - Start
Running Backs:
D’Andre Swift (Q)/Kyle Monangai - Start
Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Flex
Devin Singletary - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Rome Odunze - Start
DJ Moore - Start
Wan’Dale Robinson - Start
Darius Slayton - Flex
Luther Burden III - Bench
Tight Ends:
Colston Loveland - Start
Theo Johnson - Start