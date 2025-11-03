Jayden Daniels Injury Impacts Playoff Odds, Lions vs. Commanders Odds for NFL Week 10
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly is expected to miss several games after suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
While the injury may not be as bad as initially expected, this is still a death blow to the Commanders’ playoff chances in the 2025 season.
Washington is just 3-6 this season, and it has shifted to a massive underdog in the betting odds for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
After opening as a three-point home underdog against the Detroit Lions, Washington is now a 7.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings in Week 10 with Marcus Mariota expected to start.
This is a massive move, and the Commanders have fallen to +2000 to make the playoffs this season as a result.
Washington has now lost four games in a row and looks like a shell of the team that made the NFC title game in the 2024 season.
Daniels’ injury is even more concerning when one considers that the Commanders had already lost to Seattle, as they were blown out on Sunday night, yet chose to leave the second-year quarterback in the game.
Before exiting, Daniels threw for 153 yards and a pick, while rushing 10 times for 51 yards and a score.
For the season, he has 1,184 passing yards and eight scores while completing 62.5 percent of his passes (down from 69.0 percent last season). Washington is just 2-4 in Daniels’ six starts this season.
Mariota will start for Washington going forward, and he’s led the Commanders to a 1-2 record in 2025 while completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 639 yards, four scores and four picks.
Washington scored just seven points in Mariota’s start in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Even with Detroit coming off a loss to Minnesota in Week 9, there’s no doubt that the Lions should remain heavy favorites in Week 10.
