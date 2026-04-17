5 NFL Draft Sleepers Who Will Have A Fantasy Impact: Taylen Green Is Who Anthony Richardson Was Supposed To Be

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in less than a week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Night 1 will take place on April 23, but here we are focusing on the two days after Night 1. We are going to take a look at some of the lesser-known prospects in this year's draft. These are five sleepers to keep an eye on in the NFL Draft who could have a fantasy football impact.

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green is a special athlete and could end up being everything that fantasy owners hoped Anthony Richardson would turn out to be. Green stands 6'6, 227 pounds, and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical leap.

Those are superhuman measurables. He is an extremely raw quarterback prospect, but whether he ends up developing as a quarterback or gets moved to another position, he's worth picking up on the back end of a dynasty draft because his upside is immense.

RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Heidenreich has decent size at 6'0, 198 pounds, and ran a solid 4.44 40-yard dash. While he is a solid runner who does a good job following his blocks and cutting to get downhill in a hurry, where he could have a huge fantasy impact is as a pass-catcher.

He's such a good pass-catcher that there is a chance he actually ends up being drafted as a slot receiver. The versatile back even finished his career as Navy's all-time leading receiver.

RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

This draft is filled with short-yardage backs who can move the pile, and Hemby fits that bill. He isn't going to be breaking many big runs on the next level, but he can lower his head and push piles forward.

The big difference with Hemby is that he is a strong pass-catcher, which isn't a combination you often see with prospects coming into the league. A fantasy back who thrives on the goal-line and in the passing attack could hold a ton of value, even if he is more fitting to be in a committee.

WR CJ Daniels Jr, Miami

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daniels is a wide receiver we have been talking about for months as a potential late-round sleeper. He's a wideout who could have an impact in redrafts as a rookie.

Not only is he an impressive athlete with reliable hands, but he is also one of the most polished receivers at any point in this draft. The former Miami Hurricane is an outstanding route runner and does all the little things right, including as a run blocker. Those are the things that could get him on the field right away as a rookie.

WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Allen projects to be a potentially important PPR piece. He's likely to fall because he's a 180-pound slot receiver, but on film, he has an innate ability to get himself open. His impressive top-end speed and quick cuts make him a nightmare for defenses to deal with. If he can put on some muscle to handle physical corners, he could develop into an elite slot receiver in the NFL.

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