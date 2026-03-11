5 NFL Free Agency Moves We Love Entering the 2026 Fantasy Football Season

While the new league season and NFL free agency technically start today, for all intents and purposes, it started on Monday when the legal tampering period opened. However, no deals can be made official until today at 4:00 PM EST, which the Las Vegas Raiders learned the hard way. However, there are still a lot of huge moves that have already gone through. These are our favorite moves in free agency so far.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

This isn't necessarily a move I love for the Miami Dolphins, but options are limited for them as they begin a rebuild. However, fantasy owners have to be thrilled to see Willis get an opportunity to be a starter. His rushing ability gives him massive upside, and he could become a massive fantasy star. He is sure to be a popular sleeper pick this season, who will more than likely climb up and be a fringe QB1, with many predicting him to far outperform his draft stock.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the running back Andy Reid has been searching for. Walker will bring a much-needed boost to their rushing attack, which they have been lacking for years. The team has moved on from Isiah Pacheco, leaving Walker to see the vast majority of the running back work as his three-year, $45 million contract would also suggest. We expect the reigning Super Bowl MVP to be a fantasy star in Kansas City.

RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

It was far past time that the Saints moved on from Alvin Kamara, and we fully expect him to be out in New Orleans at some point between now and May. Kendre Miller is a talented rusher, but he cannot stay healthy. Etienne can step in and serve as the true RB1 that the Saints need in their offense. We expect him to thrive in New Orleans just like he has in Jacksonville for the majority of his career.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This is an intriguing pickup. While Evans may no longer be elite and in his prime, he can still be an outstanding wide receiver and a great fantasy option. Especially in Kyle Shanahan's offense. They are going to need him, too, with Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne hitting free agency, George Kittle being injured, and Christian McCaffrey coming off a heavy workload in 2025. The fact that they gave him three years and $60.4 million suggests they expect him to be a big part of their offense.

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo traded for Moore , so he wasn't a free agent pickup, but we still love the move for everyone involved. Not only does Moore get out of an offense with too many mouths to feed in Chicago, but he also becomes the WR1 that Josh Allen desperately needs, driving up his fantasy value. Back in Chicago, his departure opens up more targets for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland.

