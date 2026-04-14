Sam LaPorta Becomes A Fantasy Football Question Mark In This NFL Mock Trade To The Titans

There is sure to be a flurry of trades in the coming days leading up to or during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One player who could potentially be on the move is Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

After a huge rookie season in 2023, LaPorta saw a drop-off in production in 2024, then saw his 2025 campaign end after just nine games due to a back injury. With LaPorta entering the final year of his rookie deal, the team could look to maximize his potential value by trading him this offseason, rather than risking a decline due to health or letting him walk for nothing next offseason.

Teams will come calling if LaPorta is made available for trade. There is one team in particular that is in desperate need of weapons, and especially a pass-catching tight end. He could land with last year's first-overall pick.

Tennessee Titans - Detroit Lions Mock Trade

Tennessee Titans Receive

TE - Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions Receive

2026 Second Round Pick

2026 Fifth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

This would likely be a downgrade for LaPorta from a fantasy perspective. Even with him potentially being the Titans' best pass-catching option, they have yet to prove that they can sustain a successful passing attack. The potential for a big fantasy season and the upside would be there, but we aren't confident in that offense sustaining any fantasy options.

On the other hand, this would be a big get for quarterback Cam Ward. His rookie season didn't go well, but he had next to nothing to work with and did show improvement in the back half of the season. This could help the young quarterback to take steps towards becoming a true franchise quarterback.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It will be a hit for Jared Goff and the Lions offense, but likely not a huge one. They still have Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa, among other weapons, so we expect them to be fine.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tennessee Titans

If Ward is ever going to become the quarterback that he has the talent to be in Tennessee, they are going to have to put some weapons around him. Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson just aren't good enough. Currently, their starting tight end is Gunnar Helm. LaPorta would be a massive upgrade to both the position and the offense as a whole.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Detroit Lions

This is a strong haul for a tight end in the final year of his contract, coming off back surgery. That second-round pick is 35th overall. It's hard to imagine them getting more than that in a deal, but if the Titans don't see a better option in the draft with that pick, it would make sense for them to move it for a known asset.



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