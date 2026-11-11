A.J. Brown and Drake Maye Get Week 10 Fantasy Football Value Boost as Brown Returns to Practice on Wednesday

Fantasy football managers navigating the middle stretch of the season just received a major shot in the arm. New England Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice, signaling that his multi-week absence due to ankle and knee injuries could finally be coming to an end. With the Patriots traveling to Munich, Germany, for an international matchup against the Detroit Lions, Brown is trending toward making the trip and putting himself on track for a potential Week 10 return.

AJ Brown is back at practice for the Patriots. He’s first up in receiver drills as the team works out inside Gillette Stadium ahead of their trip overseas. pic.twitter.com/w6UNyl6Qe2 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 11, 2026

While Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said traveling with the team doesn't necessarily mean Brown will play, this news changes your lineup math immediately if Brown is on your fantasy roster. Even if the Patriots ease him back in or manage his snap count during his first game back, Brown belongs in your fantasy lineups as a high-upside WR3 or flex option in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings. His elite target-earning ability means he can break a slate on volume alone, making him too explosive to bench if he suits up.

Drake Maye's Stock Is on the Rise

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest winner of Brown’s impending return is third-year quarterback Drake Maye. While Maye has continued to show flashes of brilliance through the air and on the ground, the Patriots' passing attack has heavily missed a true alpha wide receiver capable of consistently beating man coverage and stretching the field.

Having an elite weapon like Brown back on the perimeter gives Maye a trusted, high-end safety blanket. Brown's presence expands the entire field, opens up easier windows for intermediate crossers, and creates more red-zone opportunities. For fantasy football managers starting Maye at quarterback, getting your signal-caller's premier weapon back elevates his weekly overall QB1 ceiling right as playoff positioning tightens up.

Target Crunch: Downgrades for DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Hunter Henry

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) reacts after a play in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brown and Maye are trending up, the rest of New England’s pass-catchers take a notable fantasy football hit. During Brown’s multi-game absence, secondary options like DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and tight end Hunter Henry absorbed a significant spike in targets out of sheer necessity, but Brown's return would inevitably take targets away from them.

With Brown back on the field commanding a massive target share, the volume distribution will inevitably shrink for the supporting cast. Douglas will likely slide back into a more volatile, lower-floor slot role, while Hollins and Henry see their weekly target floors drop significantly. Fantasy managers who were streaming or relying on these secondary pieces as steady flex options should temper their expectations moving forward, as their routes to consistent production narrow considerably with the alpha wideout reclaiming his role.