A.J. Brown's Fantasy Stock Poised to Soar in Potential Patriots Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the league’s premier wide receivers in A.J. Brown, a proven playmaker known for his speed, contested-catch ability, and knack for creating explosive plays.

Brown’s growing frustration with the Eagles’ offensive play style has limited his fantasy and on-field upside, making him a prime candidate to be moved.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are in search of a true WR1 to pair with quarterback Drake Maye after cutting Stefon Diggs, creating a perfect opportunity to acquire a top-tier weapon. Brown would provide immediate impact, elevating New England’s passing attack and offering immense fantasy value.

Here’s what it would take for the Patriots to acquire him:

New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Patriots Acquire:

WR A.J. Brown

2026 4th round pick (114th overall)

Eagles Acquire:

2026 1st round pick (31st overall)

2026 4th round pick (95th overall)

2026 4th round pick (131st overall)

Fantasy Impact

A.J. Brown had a strong 2025 season with the Eagles, totaling 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns over 15 games, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

Despite this production, his fantasy value was somewhat limited by frustration with the Eagles’ offensive play style, which constrained his target share and big-play opportunities.

Moving to the Patriots in 2026 would likely boost his fantasy stock significantly. With quarterback Drake Maye and the absence of a true WR1 following the cutting of Stefon Diggs, Brown would immediately become the centerpiece of the passing attack.

He would see a higher volume of targets, more red-zone opportunities, and greater downfield freedom, making him a top-tier fantasy wide receiver with strong weekly upside in both PPR and standard formats.

Why The Eagles Make This Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

From the Eagles’ perspective, trading A.J. Brown allows Philadelphia to capitalize on the peak value of one of the league’s elite receivers while acquiring significant draft capital.

Brown has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with the Eagles’ offensive play style, which has limited his ability to consistently make game-changing plays. By moving him, the Eagles can still rely on DeVonta Smith to operate as the team’s WR1, maintaining a strong presence in the passing game.

Receiving a first-round pick (31st overall) and two fourth-round picks (95th and 131st overall) gives Philadelphia flexibility to address multiple roster needs, whether it’s bolstering the offensive line, adding defensive playmakers, or targeting high-upside skill players in the draft.

The trade also provides cap relief, enabling the team to retool around younger talent and maintain a competitive window in 2026 and beyond, turning a proven veteran into long-term strategic assets.

Why The Patriots Make This Trade

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

From the Patriots’ perspective, trading for A.J. Brown addresses a critical need for a true number one receiver to pair with quarterback Drake Maye, who is coming off a Super Bowl appearance in 2025.

After cutting Stefon Diggs in the offseason, New England added Romeo Doubs and retained Kayshon Boutte, but neither offers the elite, downfield production or consistent target share that a WR1 like Brown provides.

Acquiring Brown gives Maye a top-tier weapon to immediately elevate the passing game, create matchup advantages, and accelerate the team’s contention timeline, while the slight 4th-round pick swap (114 ↔ 95) balances draft capital and keeps flexibility for the Patriots’ offseason plans.

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